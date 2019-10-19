‘New hospital plan on Parsi land flouts law’

mumbai

The joint charity commissioner, Maharashtra, said the proposal to set up a hospital for all communities on the premises of BD Petit Parsee General Hospital (PGH) at Cumballa Hill, meant exclusively for the members of the Parsi community, was a violation of public trust laws.

Some community members had objected to the plan on the grounds that despite the deal being carried out for a property managed under public trust laws, its details were not made public. PGH had moved an application to dispose of the complaint. However, Shayana Patil, joint charity commissioner, rejected the plea, and scheduled a hearing on the issue on November 5. “There is a contention that the opponents in the case [PGH] have executed documents which effects alienation of the property of the trust by way of lease for period of more than three years whereby permission of prior sanction of authority,” the September 30 order read.

PGH management was in talks with Hong Kong-based Parsi tycoon Jal Shroff and his wife Pervin to build a private hospital on PGH’s premises, for which the couple had offered ₹160 crore, with an aim to revive the hospital.

The joint charity commissioner’s decision came even as the couple cancelled the deal with the hospital. “The order was not made public before the cancellation of the deal was announced. So it seems like the deal was cancelled because of the charity commissioner’s decision,” said Khushru Zaiwala, one of the applicants.

One of the members of PGH’s managing committee, on the condition of anonymity, said that a meeting will be held on Saturday to discuss the order.

“There were some contentions on whether the charity commissioner’s permission was required for the deal. But as per the order, it seems that there is a breach of trust laws in the case,” said Yazdi Desai, chairperson of Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), caretaker of Parsi properties in city.

