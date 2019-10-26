Panvel to install decibel meters in January

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:02 IST

This year, Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will not be able to record noise readings of crackers as the decibel meters have yet not been installed. Officials cite Assembly elections for its failure to install the device.

Jamir Lengrekar, deputy municipal commissioner of PCMC, said, “The decibel meters were slated to be installed before Diwali. It could not be done because of election and code of conduct.”

Sanjay Shinde, deputy commissioner PCMC, who is looking after decibel meter installation, said, “Though we had to install it before Diwali, but it could not be done. Tender process is not yet done.”

“The neighboring Navi Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporation too have ordered the same machine. We have not floated tenders. So, the machines will be installed in January next year,” said Shinde.

The first environment status report (ESR) for PCMC was released in September this year and results were not very encouraging.

As per the report, Kharghar is the most polluted node under PCMC followed by Kalamboli.

The highest noise decibel was recorded in Kharghar during Navratri celebration of 2018 and Utsav Chowk was the noisiest.

Based on report findings, the civic body had planned to install noise decibel meters at four places — Kharghar, Old and New Panvel and Kalamboli.

Kharghar is one of the most developed nodes of PCMC but residents constantly complain about noise and air pollution and had requested the civic body to install air monitoring machine.

The machine will measure air, noise and temperature.

Kharghar-based activist Ravi Srivastava said, “The residents have been suffering because of air pollution and increased noise pollution during festivals. The machine should have been installed on a priority. An official data would help to give a better picture of the node.”

The consultants from the Mumbai University are also working and studying the machines. They will play a key role in taking final call for the machines to be installed.

Ajay Khetrapal, anti-noise activist, said, “For years, the noise and air pollution has not been addressed and still they are delaying. Machines should have been installed earlier so that we could get a better reading on Diwali.”

There are 83 silence zones in PCMC nodes.

With the delay in installation, the residents are disappointed.

“With machines in place, at least we will know how grave the pollution problem is. This will also egg the civic body to take measures accordingly,” said Ritesh Lad, 40, a Kharghar resident.

“Despite being one of the developed nodes under PCMC, nothing has been done about the pollution. Kharghar residents are suffering,” he added.

