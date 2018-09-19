Peter, Indrani file for divorce at a Mumbai court; next hearing on March 25

In a first, a couple facing trial in a murder case – Indrani and Peter Mukerjea – was brought to the family court to file a divorce petition.

Indrani and Peter on Tuesday sought divorce with mutual consent. Indrani’s lawyer Edith Dey and Peter’s lawyer Sushmitha Sherigar submitted the petition along with consent terms the couple has agreed upon to divide their assets and properties in India and out of India.

The lawyers said the duo would comply with all conditions by the end of the month.

After filing the petition, the duo was taken to the counsellor as a mandatory procedure where they were counselled if they would like to reconsider their decision. They were also asked if the consent terms were signed out of free will or under any coercion.

The couple has been given time till March 25 to reconsider the decision. By then, if the couple doesn’t change their decision, the court may pass an order granting divorce.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 00:26 IST