Producer files copyright case against ‘Chhapaak’ makers

mumbai

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 00:10 IST

A film producer has filed a copyright complaint against the producers of upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’, film’s director Meghna Gulzar and lead actress Deepika Padukone, before the metropolitan magistrate court.

The petitioner, Rakesh Bharti, approached the court seeking criminal action against the accused, claiming that ‘Chhapaak’ was made based on the script written by him and his son, which they were planning to produce.

In his petition, Bharti, in a complaint filed by advocate Ashok Sarogi claimed that he and his son had planned to produce the film, based on the story of an acid attack victim. The complainant stated that he and his son had registered the film under the title ‘Black Day’ in May 2015.

According to Bharti’s complaint, he and his son had approached several actors, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut, as well as Fox Star Studios to produce the film. He further alleged that for to consider his proposal to produce the movie, Bharti had left copies of the proposed film’s script at the offices of Fox Star Studio, Ka Production and Mriga Films, claiming that these production houses had shown an interest in making the film. However, the complainant later learnt that they were making a separate film on the same subject with a different title.

Bharti claimed that the producers of ‘Chhapaak’ made cosmetic changes to his script and made the film.