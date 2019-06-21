Prototype of MEMU train arrives in Mumbai for trials

An advanced Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) prototype constructed by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai has arrived in the city for trials.

The Rs 26-crore worth train, after completion of the trials, will operate on the Northern railway in accordance with the railway ministry’s plan. After successful trials, similar MEMU train is likely to be introduced for intercity journey on routes including Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik after approval from ministry of railways.

The prototype MEMU train has features similar to Train18 or Vande Bharat Express. All electrics on the train is situated on the under slung, that would allow accommodation of additional passengers. The train has eight compartments which are vestibule and have emergency talk back button, emergency push button, closed circuit televisions (CCTV) and global position system (GPS) based on passenger information system.

The train, which has a maximum attaining speed of 130 kmph, has been parked in Kalwa railway car shed of the Central Railway and will soon undergo trails by the Research Design Standard Organisation (RDSO). Presently, the operational MEMU trains operate with a maximum speed of 110 kmph.

Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) and oscillation trials of the prototype train will be conducted by the RDSO team on the Central Railway. The RDSO after trials will certify the maximum operating speed of the train which will then require Commissioner of Railway Safety(CRS) approval.

“The trials which will be done on the Central Railway route is chosen by RDSO as the tracks have curvatures and gradients that can test the trains braking system,” said a senior central railway official.

Further, the prototype of AC local train with electrics provided in the underslung is currently undergoing the RDSO trial at the Kurla railway car shed on the Central Railway. The train will be inducted on the Western Railway after successful trails.

Hindustan Times had earlier in May reported the Ministry of railways plan on to operate advanced mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) trains on the two inter-city routes.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 14:01 IST