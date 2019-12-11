Sena may get home, UDD

mumbai

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:29 IST

The allocation of portfolios for the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is expected to be announced soon, after a meeting between leaders of the three parties on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena may get home and urban development, while NCP is likely to bag finance and housing. The Congress is expected to get revenue, industries or power and tribal development departments.

Owing to the differences within NCP over the deputy chief ministership in the backdrop of the failed revolt by party leader Ajit Pawar, the expansion of the cabinet has been postponed to month-end. “The allocation has almost been done and we will announce it [for the six ministers sworn-in on Nov 28] by Wednesday. After the expansion of the cabinet, the new ministers will be allocated the departments from the quota of their respective parties,” said a Congress leader.