Sheena Bora murder case: Mikhail was treated for cannabis-induced psychosis, doctor tells court

Mikhail Bora, son of prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case — Indrani Mukerjea — had attacked his school principal because of a cannabis-induced psychosis, senior psychiatrist Yusuf Matcheswalla told the CBI court on Thursday. Mukerjea along with former cop Suhail Buddha had hospitalised Mikhail in 2006 owing to his condition, Matcheswalla, who was appearing as a witness in the trial, told the court.

Matcheswalla deposed before sessions judge JC Jagdale that Mikhail, who was 15 or 16 years old in 2006, was admitted to Masina Hospital for two months after he was brought in by Mukerjea and Buddha. He also testified that sometime in April 2012, Mukerjea had called him to inform that Mikhail was behaving aggressively. He said she had called him a number of times and the last call was after midnight. “I advised her to give him liquid Risdone, an anti-psychotic medication. She had mentioned Bora was also behaving aggressively. I advised her to give Risdone to Bora and admit her,” Matcheswalla said. When asked if the medication is available without prescription, Matcheswalla told the court he gave the prescription to Mukerjea or her driver.

He also said two months after Mikhail’s discharge, he had referred him to a rehabilitation centre in Pune called Chaitanya Mental Health Care Centre where he stayed for nine months.

When questioned by the defence lawyer, Matcheswalla denied that he told the Khar police inspector he would search for old records of Mikhail’s treatment. He said he presumed that the reports are disposed of by the hospital after five years as per SC guidelines. The psychiatrist identified Mukerjea in the courtroom.

His cross-examination will continue on January 22.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 10:20 IST