Son of Mumbai police personnel arrested in Rs1.5crore extortion case

The Bandra police on Tuesday arrested the son of a Mumbai policeman in connection with a Rs1.5-crore extortion case.

Gajanan Suryabhan Avhad was arrested after police, while investigating an extortion case registered by the director of CKP group, found him to be involved, said an officer.

Sources in Mumbai police said the father of the accused is a head constable in Ghatkopar Traffic Division. In February, the police had arrested two people after the complainant received an extortion call.

According to police, in further investigation, it came to the fore that the son of the head constable was earlier appointed with the same company and was asked to leave as he was underperforming. He then had threatened them of complaining about their work to the IT, all frivolous in nature. “He knew about some transactions of the company and got in touch with the mastermind of the crime, Ramyal Singh. He had shared some information after which the extortion call was made,” added the officer.

A team of police officials from Bandra police station got to know about his involvement when they interrogated the other accused. Avhad was produced in a local court and has been sent to police custody till March 22.