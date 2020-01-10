e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Tata Memorial Hospital sees 200 cases of testicular cancer every year

mumbai Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:22 IST
Every year, around 200 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer — a rare form in India — at Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), Parel. Oncologists, however, say many testicular cancer cases go unreported.

Though it is not yet clear what triggers the cancer, oncologists link it to abnormal testicle development, exposure to certain chemicals, HIV infection, family history of testicular cancer, or certain genetic conditions.

“Men generally notice it when they develop a lump in the testicles. It is often painless but if the tumour grows at a rapid speed, the patient may notice bleeding,” said Dr Gagan Prakash, uro-oncologist of the hospital.

According to a research paper titled Global Incidence and Outcome of Testicular Cancer by the School of Medicine at King’s College London, India had the lowest testicular cancer cases globally.

“Testicular cancer is rare among Indians than in western countries. Due to lack of awareness, patients reach out to us at the last stage, thus increasing the mortality rate,” said Dr Kumar Prabhash, head of the department, medical oncology, TMH.

