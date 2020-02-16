‘Teachers must act as confidants for students’

mumbai

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:51 IST

What are the challenges you face as a principal?

Being a principal is a very difficult task, but at the same time, it is also incredibly rewarding. In the case of students, materialistic culture has assumed monstrous proportions. Despite getting material comforts, today’s youngsters feel hopeless, helpless and distraught and get emotionally disoriented. In the case of teachers, I believe that tedious paperwork which is unproductive should be replaced by technologies available that can lead to eco-friendly and productive work.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

A teacher remains a teacher throughout his/her life as they not only teach, but also have to be open to learning innovative things and adapting to the new avenues provided by the society. Teachers impart education to students that improves the essence of their lives. Therefore, on the whole, they give back a lot to society. Teachers build future generations by increasing the productivity levels of students.

Success has become an obsession with people of all age nowadays. Your comments.

According to me, achievements are the stepping stones that enable anyone to construct a successful personality. And achievement for me is the recognition which I get from my students as the best teacher. Simultaneously a teacher should develop a conceptual view of the whole field so that she can help the students realise their full potential.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teacher can no more remain limited to their profession. Only providing knowledge is not enough nowadays. Every teacher has to virtually act as a guide, confidant and counsellor. In keeping with the school’s policy of continuous upgradation of knowledge and skills, teacher training should be perpetual. It makes you aware of new strategies that can be utilized in the teaching-learning process. It is a key factor in achieving education excellence. Teachers should have contemporary thinking.

What in your view is Gen Next’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

Today’s students are our future leaders. Excellence in academics is the hallmark of any good student and institution as a whole. Furthermore, they are confronted with the new age of information, communication, and entertainment. The key areas of improvement in this scenario are that the school will have to play a very proactive role to save children from negative consequences of the pressures of complex modern living and help them realise their full potential.

How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

Nowadays the joint family has become a thing of the past and parents hardly have time for their children. Here is where elderly people in your life, especially grandfathers and grandmothers, play a vital role. Everyone makes mistakes in their lives and it is the role of the elderly to understand their wards and guide them onto the right path. They are the respected members of our family.

What according to you is role of media in education?

Media is the medium of information, knowledge, and news. It is the mirror of our society. Every coin has two sides. Similarly, media does not only have a positive impact, but also a negative influence. The electronic media is setting new lifestyle trends. This puts tremendous pressure on youngsters. It depends on every individual to take control of his/her mind and decide what is correct.