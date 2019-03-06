Thane Metro to international airport near Pune: Maharashtra government gives nod to 22 proposals

Days before the election code of conduct comes into effect, the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra is on a decision-making spree.

On Tuesday, it cleared 22 proposals, including a Rs 13,095-crore plan for a circuitous Metro route in Thane, conversion of leasehold plots into ownership plots and a special purpose vehicle to build an international airport at Purandar near Pune.

The 29-km circuitous intra-city Metro project will be connected to the main lines and will be implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation in collaboration with the Thane Municipal Corporation. To be completed in four years, the Metro line will have 22 stations between Thane and proposed New Thane, connecting Dongaripada, Balkum and Shivaji Nagar. It is expected to have a daily ridership of 5.76 lakh. Its 2.2-km section with two stations will be underground, while the rest will be elevated. The fares will range between Rs 17 and Rs 104, according to officials from the urban development department.

Public works department (MSRDC) minister Eknath Shinde said the project will decongest the densely populated areas in the city. The circuitous Metro line will connect Metro-4 (Wadala-Kasarwadavali) at proposed New Thane station and Dongripada and Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) at Majiwada junction. The state has also planned generation of 65% of the power required by the Metro through 10 lakh solar panels atop Metro station roofs.

For the international airport at Purandar near Pune, state agencies such as Cidco, Maharashtra Airport Development Company, Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, will be made partners in the SPV. Pune district collector will acquire land for the airport.

The state cabinet also approved a grant of Rs 6.28 crore for monthly allowance for senior citizens living in 23 old age homes in the state. It has also decided to charge a stamp duty of Rs 100 on documents registered for transfer of tenements to the planning authority from private builders. .

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:38 IST