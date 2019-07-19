UP-bound train derails at Kasara ghat, none injured

A trolley [set of two wheels] attached to the second coach of the Antyodaya Express derailed at Kasara Ghat, around 133km from Mumbai, while the train was navigating a 200-ft long viaduct on Thursday early morning. There were 270 passengers on board and no injuries were reported, said Central Railway (CR).

“No passengers were injured in the mishap,” said Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson for CR, adding that a probe has been ordered into the incident. According to officials, prima facie, the mishap appears to have been caused by a defect in the coach or tracks.

The train had departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 12.30am on Thursday and was headed towards Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place around 3.50am.

Around 300 men were dispatched to the spot to rerail the train, and divisional railway manager SK Jain arrived at the spot to oversee operations. “It was a difficult task owing to limited space on the bridge,” said an official.

Rerailing operations took more than seven hours. According to CR officials, the train was rerailed at 10.55am and it departed for Igatpuri station at 11.30am. Immediately after the incident, two accident relief trains (ART) from Kalyan and Igatpuri stations and a medical emergency train were rushed to the spot. A special train, arranged for the passengers, departed from the spot at 9.45am.

“All passengers were served refreshments and water while waiting at the accident spot. They were also given breakfast at the Igatpuri station before the special train continued its journey,” said Udasi. “The gangman, motorman and guard of the outstation train handled the situation tactfully. We will suitably award them for it,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR.

Traffic on the suburban and outstation railway lines remained unaffected, as the other lines in the network – Middle and ‘Up’ (CSMT-bound) – were available. However, commuters said that suburban services on the Kalyan-Kasara line were running late.

