What can Mumbai travellers expect in 2020

mumbai

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:32 IST

From a new mini terminus for suburban local trains at Parel and reduction in fares of BEST buses to new air-conditioned (AC) BEST buses — 2019 remained an eventful year for Mumbai’s commuters. The New Year promises to make the travel smoother, although with an increase in fares for long-distance and local trains on the Indian Railways.

Fare deal

With a nod from the Prime Minister’s Office, fares for outstation and suburban local trains across India are likely to increase by an estimated 15% in early 2020.

“All zonal railways are given an annual target of how much revenue they need to bring in. Most zonal railways are far from achieving the target this year and have incurred losses compared to last year. Even as non-fare revenue options are being explored, the railway board is looking at increasing the fares,” said a senior Western Railway official who did not want to be named.

Experts feel the fares of suburban local trains should be hiked, but commuters should also get better amenities. “Local train fares are highly subsidised. The railways should increase the fares and justify the rise. The railway season ticket is much cheaper than that for single-ticket journey,” said transport expert Ashok Datar. The railway ministry had announced a similar plan for local trains in 2014, but it was rolled back after passengers’ protests.

On the cards

The Central Railway (CR) is all set to introduce AC local train, mostly on the trans-harbour line, in January 2020. The Western Railway is likely to get semi-AC local trains, with the trials on 12- and 15-coach trains beginning in early 2020. The trials for 12-coach trains will be conducted with three and six AC coaches; 15-coach train trial will be with six AC coaches.

Moreover, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is set to get more AC buses on wet lease. In 2019, BEST introduced five AC mini buses on wet lease. The buses are operational in south Mumbai.

The country’s second private train, Tejas Express, is expected to start between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in early 2020. The premium service will reduce the time taken for the journey between the two cities to six hours, five minutes, from six hours, thirty minutes.

A national mobility card for public transport is also expected to be introduced by the end of 2020. The proposal of the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), a body that executes major rail projects in the city, is in its final stage of approval. It will be introduced on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

The on-ground work of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3 is expected to begin from March 2020. MRVC will also issue tenders for projects under MUTP-3A in 2020. Bids for major projects in MUTP-3 were invited in 2019.

One of the other crucial railway projects, decongestion of railway lines and reducing crowding in trains towards the north of Mumbai by building the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway stations, is also in its final stages. In 2019, decongestion of railway stations, foot overbridges and entry and exit points were planned. Decongestion of Ghatkopar and Andheri, which are linked with Mumbai Metro, was planned in 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2020.

“MRVC will continue to work to execute projects, including MUTP 3 and 3A, in 2020, overcoming constraints of approach, time and space while ensuring minimum disruption to the existing super dense suburban rail system. Efforts on works such as integrated ticketing system, station improvement, additional corridors and procurement of AC trains will be visible in 2020,” said RS Khurana, chairman and managing director, MRVC.

While the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) successfully managed to procure land for construction of a bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in Gujarat and few parts of Maharashtra, no concrete ground work was carried out in 2019.

The Maharashtra government has ordered a review of the project and the corridor in December, after which the fate of the project will be known in 2020. NHSRCL is likely to issue tenders for construction of railway stations for bullet train, along with crucial railway lines in Gujarat in 2020.

Citizens can also expect relief from surge pricing in app-based cabs and other taxi aggregators in 2020.

This will be possible as the state government is likely to come up with the city taxi scheme, through which it will have control over surge pricing, along with operations.