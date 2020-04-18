In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:00 IST

Mumbai, which goes by the moniker of Maximum City, has been forced to stay shut and chastened by the raging coronavirus crisis. The vibrant metropolis is unusually quiet.

On Saturday, 328 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, taking the total number of cases to 3,648, the health department said. Eleven patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra to 211.

On the very day, five patients died in Mumbai, four in Pune and one each in Aurangabad and Thane.

Of 3,648 patients detected so far, 2,268 were found in Mumbai. The state capital also accounted for 126 of the 211 coronavirus deaths.

The Gateway of India where once usually spots tourists, families angling for picture and enjoying themselves stands mightily alone. This is one of the biggest draws in the city and gets visitors from all over the country.

The iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, which bore the brunt of 26/11 attacks, also stands by the sea taking in the quiet. All flight and train operations have been halted in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look on the occasion of World Heritage Day during nation wide lockdown due to COVID-19. (HT photo/Aalok Soni)

Seen here is the grand and imposing Asiatic society library. (HT photo/Aalok Soni)

Deserted aerial view of Lalbag flyover during nationwide lockdown due to Covid 19 in Mumbai. (Photos by Pratik Chorge)

