Woman goes into labour on Mumbai local, delivers baby at One Rupee Clinic at Thane railway station

mumbai

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:49 IST

A 29-year-old woman, who was travelling in a local train, delivered a baby at a One Rupee Clinic at the Thane railway station early Thursday.

Headed towards Parel from Karjat, Subhanti Patra went into labour when she was close to the Thane station.

The railway police along with emergency medical team of One Rupee Clinic reached the platform and shifted the woman to a clinic at around 6:15 am, said Dr Rahul Ghule, incharge of One rupee Clinic, Thane.

“The lady, who was accompanied his husband, had a normal delivery and gave birth to baby boy at around 6:30 am, at the clinic. Later, the woman was shifted to a nearby private hospital for further treatment,” informed Ghule.

“The clinic today proved its importance in an emergency medical situation. We thank the railway authorities for giving us the opportunity to run the emergency medical rooms by way of these one-rupee clinics,” Ghule said.

The 1 Rupee Clinic, operated by Magicdil in association with the Central Railway (CR), opened at Thane station in 2017. The clinic, where doctors provide consultation at a meagre charge of Re 1, is open 24 hours a day, and has three doctors working in eight-hour shifts.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:32 IST