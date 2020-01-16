Mumbai school events: Walk raises awareness on climate change

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:53 IST

In a bid to raise awareness on the issue of climate change and global warming, Aga Khan Education Service, India (AKESI), a part of the Aga Khan Development Network (akdn.org), organised Walkathon 2020 in association with Diamond Jubilee High School (ICSE) and Diamond Jubilee High School (Girls) in Mumbai.

In the run-up to the event, students undertook a number of activities, including competitions, street plays and interviews, to raise awareness within and outside their school campus. The themes ranged from reuse/recycle and waste segregation, to saving water/saving electricity, to saying no to single-use plastic and tree plantation. The school also collected 21,000 multi-layered plastic packets and sent those for recycling.

The Walkathon saw a good response with more than 2,000 people registering for the event.

During the event, the schools had put up informative boards mentioning facts about climate change and its impact as well as students’ art work on the subject.

School alumnus Noorjehan Safia Naz (co-founder of the BMMA, a national movement that is trying to bring about a change in the patriarchal systems setup in India) flagged off the Walkathon. The participants picketed with placards made from recycled paper, and chanted slogans during the march.

The event saw active participation from neighbouring schools. Safety and security planning was managed by AKDN volunteers while the traffic police kept a vigil at major junctions. First aid booths and eco-friendly water junctions were in place, and a cardiac ambulance was kept on standby.

Prizes were handed out by the national council president and AKDN representative for India, Ashish Merchant, to the top three parent participants.

Each participant were given a set of three cloth bags to replace plastic bags and were awarded e-certificates.

Kandivli school students soar high on creativity

The students of St Lawrence High School, Kandivli (East), celebrated the kite activity in the institute’s premises.

To develop the creativity of the students, the school helped them design and make their own kites for the event.

Students were also asked to avoid using glass-coated strings to ensure that birds were not hurt due to the activity.

Student ranks second in marathon

Vedant Kamlesh Patel, a student of St Mary’s High School in Dahisar (East), won the second prize in the Envoy Autovision Marol Marathon 2020, which was held recently. Vedant won the silver medal and trophy and was also awarded a certificate. The school congratulated Vedant for the feat.

Schoolchildren visit zoo, learn about animals

Guru Harkishan High School, Santacruz, recently organised a trip to a zoo for the students of pre-primary section.

Parents also accompanied their children during the visit.

The students observed an array of animals and birds as their teachers pointed out their special characteristics. They saw different animals like elephants, hippopotamus, stags, jackals and penguins.

The children happily sang popular rhymes about the animal kingdom and also learnt interesting facts about the animals they saw.