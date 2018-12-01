Ariana Grande’s Thank u, next music video pays tribute to 4 iconic teen movies. Watch here

Singer Ariana Grande has unveiled the music video of Thank u, next inspired by the movies Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30 and Bring It On. It features cameos from Mean Girls actors Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond, while Legally Blonde actor Jennifer Coolidge appears in an epic tribute to the bend-and-snap routine from the Reese Witherspoon-starring film series.

The video also cycles through recreations of scenes from the aforementioned films, including the teeth-brushing scene performed by Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Bradford in Bring It On (plus cheer choreography lifted from the movie) and the Jingle Bell Rock dance sequence from Mean Girls - complete with a camcorder-wielding Kris Jenner, clad in a pink tracksuit inspired by Amy Poehler’s character.

Troye Sivan, comedian Colleen Ballinger and YouTube star Gabi DeMartino (who memorably made a video of herself transforming into Grande over the summer) also have small roles in the video.

Stars like Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon tweeted and commented on Ariana’s video. “Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande! #thankunext,” Mark wrote in a tweet while Jennifer said Ariana looked more like her character from 13 Going On 30 than she ever did. “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day. @arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext,” she wrote with a portion of the video that showed recreated scenes from the film.

Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande! #thankunext https://t.co/5QA1pNtbiO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 30, 2018

In the clip, the 25-year-old even talks about her famous exes Big Sean, whom she described as “so sweet,” Ricky Alvarez, whom she called a “great dancer,” and Pete Davidson, whom she said she would “love u always,” adding, “Sry I dipped.”

The song “broke the internet” as soon it was released. According to YouTube, the service was unable to handle the stream of comments on the video after it went live. “the thank u, next video was so good, it broke the internet (or at least delayed YouTube comments from posting for a bit),” read a tweet from Team YouTube.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 16:13 IST