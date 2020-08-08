Badshah on being questioned by police in fake followers case: ‘I’ve categorically denied all the allegations’

music

Music producer and rapper Badshah has issued a statement after he was questioned by the police in the fake followers scam. Badshah said he did his part by aiding the investigation and was never part of the scam.

“Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them,” he said.

“The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I’d like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me,” he added.

Badshah reached the office of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) around 12.30 pm on Friday. He stepped out of the CIU office around 9.45 at night, an official told PTI.

The CIU started probing the racket after Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi found that somebody had created her fake profile on social media and complained to the police. During the probe, the police unearthed the racket which creates fake social media profiles and sells fake followers and likes to celebrities and `influencers’.

The police have recorded statements of nearly 20 people in the case. Senior police officials had said earlier that this was a serious issue as fake profiles are also used to spread fake news or misinformation.

