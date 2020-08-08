e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Badshah questioned for 9 hours by police, in connection to fake social media followers probe

Badshah questioned for 9 hours by police, in connection to fake social media followers probe

Rapper Badshah was grilled by the Mumbai police for over nine hours on Friday, in connection to an ongoing investigation into a racket that sells fake social media followers to influencers.

music Updated: Aug 08, 2020 11:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Badshah was questioned on Friday.
Badshah was questioned on Friday.(ANI)
         

Rapper Badshah was grilled by the Mumbai police for over nine hours on Friday in connection with a probe into a racket which creates and sells fake social media followers and `likes', an official said. Badshah reached the office of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) around 12.30 pm. He stepped out of the CIU office around 9.45 at night, said the official.

He has been summoned for questioning on Saturday afternoon too, the official added. The CIU started probing the racket after Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi found that somebody had created her fake profile on social media and complained to the police.

 

During the probe, the police unearthed the racket which creates fake social media profiles and sells fake followers and likes to celebrities and `influencers'. A celebrity or social media influencer can command a higher price for product endorsement if he or she has more followers. The police has recorded statements of nearly 20 people in the case.

Senior police officials had said earlier that this was a serious issue as fake profiles are also used to spread fake news or misinformation. At least 54 cyber firms which create fake followers are under the police's scanner, officials said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Govt sets up task force for vaccine distribution
Govt sets up task force for vaccine distribution
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
India, China resume military-level talks, disengagement on agenda
India, China resume military-level talks, disengagement on agenda
19 dead, hundreds injured in AI Express plane crash: What all we know
19 dead, hundreds injured in AI Express plane crash: What all we know
‘Soaked in blood of injured’: Locals rush in to save Air India Express passengers
‘Soaked in blood of injured’: Locals rush in to save Air India Express passengers
LIVE: Maharashtra Police reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 10,614
LIVE: Maharashtra Police reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 10,614
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In