DJ Snake reveals that he has shot his Magenta Riddim video in India

DJ Snake has always loved his time in India. First, he shot the video of his chart-topping song Lean On with Major Laser here. What followed was concerts in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Goa. And now, the French music producer has filmed the video for his recently released hit, Magenta Riddim, in the country that has always “inspired” him.

A source close to the artist tells us that the soon-to-be-released video was shot last month in Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), and parts of Telangana. “We were there for about two weeks. The video pays tribute to the massive influence that Indian music has had throughout DJ Snake’s career so far,” says the source.

In an exclusive chat with HT, DJ Snake says, “I couldn’t [have] filmed it anywhere else in the world.” Talking about what makes India “so special”, he adds that it’s “the colours, the people, the music, [and] the culture”.

DJ Snake was in India for two weeks in March.

Directed by Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann (the duo behind Coldplay’s Grammy Award-nominated video for Up & Up), the video of Magenta Riddim follows a squad of firefighters, the pride and joy of their small town, who can’t stop dancing. “I’m proud to say, this is probably my best video ever. I hope you enjoy it,” adds Snake, 31.

The source also reveals that much of the talent and crew involved in the making of the video are local artists who’ve worked in the Telugu film industry. “We worked with the local artists from the area. The idea had to be authentic, and the video had to look original, and that’s why it was a no-brainer to work with them. It was a wonderful time shooting with them,” says the source.

