I didn’t think he would do this: Daas Dev composer on Atif Aslam not promoting his song in the film

The music composer of the upcoming film Daas Dev, Vipin Patwa, is not happy with how the promotions of the film’s music have been shaping up, as Pakistani singer, Atif Aslam, who has sung a song titled Sehmi Hai Dhadkan in the movie, has refused to promote it. It all started after singer-turned-Union Minister Babul Supriyo commented that Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice should be removed from Ishtehaar, a song from Welcome To New York and be dubbed by an Indian singer.He also questioned why we need to give work to talent across the border at a time when tensions on the India-Pakistan border have been on the rise.

Perturbed by Atif not promoting the song, Patwa, says, “He must have his problems. I know Atif personally and had specially gone to Dubai to record the song. The whole controversy (Babul Supriyo asking for a ban on Pakistania rtists) had just happened at that time, but I didn’t think he would do something like this. He must be in such a position because every artist is emotional. Atif didn’t share the song on his social media, too, but then country ka issue hai.”

Feeling helpless and frustrated with the turn of events, he adds, “Mujhe samjah nahi aa raha kispe frustration nikaloon? The song Sehmi Hai Dhadkan has been getting good responses on social media and people are asking why this song isn’t being promoted. But the major damage will be to the film, too. This is a bigger issue, I can’t talk more about this.”

Vipin, who has composed music for films such as Laal Rang (2016) and Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana (2017) in the past, is all praise for the film’s director, Sudhir Mishra. “The kind of songs I have composed for this film can only be made with a director like him. He wants music that will be hit and different. Many directors only want hit songs — but he wants that the song should complement the story.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more