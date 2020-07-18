Singer Nikhita Gandhi on the pandemic affecting musicians: Online live shows are fine but they don’t pay your bills

music

Much like other sectors, the pandemic has badly affected the music industry, too. In the absence of live shows, concerts and performances at private gigs, which used to be their main source of income besides film songs, concern has been on the survival and future of musicians.

Singer Nikhita Gandhi, though she admits that online live shows have picked up during the lockdown, she points, “They don’t pay your bills. The pandemic has affected the entire fraternity and the only way out is paid gigs. It has started already, but will take time.”

Known for songs such as Raabta, Ullu ka Pattha, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Poster Lagwa Do, Gandhi asserts that no paid gigs online can create the joy of the live performances and hence, adjusting to the new normal is the only option left.

“We recently had a seminar where all these issues were discussed. When we were asked about our earning, some said they’ve earned 10% of the usual, and others had earned in minus. So, we’re trying to organise more of these paid live shows,” says the 28-year-old, who recently released her single Kamli and is looking forward to coming out with her next that she has partly composed.

Amid this, ask her about the favouritism debate in the music industry that came to light with Sonu Nigam accusing music labels of being bias, Gandhi clarifies she hasn’t faced it.

“I was doing dentistry in Chennai when I got the opportunity to become a singer. So, it’s not right to say that music industry purely runs on nepotism. But yes, the labels obviously will favour their singers who they’ve signed, and others should also get opportunity,” she says.

To ensure a fair play, Gandhi adds, there needs to be a proper system in place. “Many a times we sing a song and then get replaced. It happens that someone else’s voice is more suitable, but sometimes, it’s also due to favouritism. My problem is there’s no clarity. If you think it didn’t work out, let the singer know,” she asserts, adding that she “no longer gets emotional about a song that she didn’t get”.

