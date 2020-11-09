e-paper
Home / Noida / 472 potholes repaired in Greater Noida

472 potholes repaired in Greater Noida

noida Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority said that it has repaired more than 470 potholes during the ongoing drive aimed at making the city roads free of potholes. Under the drive, the authority has geo-tagged locations where repairs were needed, and also took pictures of each patch to maintain transparency in work, officials said.

“We have repaired 472 potholes, out of 659 potholes identified in Greater Noida West and Greater Noida East. We will repair the remaining potholes in the next 15 days. Our teams are at work to make sure that all roads stay pothole-free and offer smooth ride to commuters,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority had identified 15,000 square metres are for repair, and has repaired 10,000 square metres so far.

“If the potholes are not repaired properly, then the authority will take action against the officials concerned. And the geo-tagging will help when the pothole was repaired and how much area was repaired,” said a Greater Noida authority official, not authorized to speak to media.

The authority had in September beginning started the drive in Greater Noida East and on October 7 in Greater Noida West, the officials said.

In Greater Noida, the total length of the main roads, which are 45 to 132 metres wide, is 206 km, while the length of internal roads, which are less than 45 metres wide, is 594 km.

The authority has also launched a helpline at which any resident can file a complaint and get the issue addressed. The officials said any resident can call at 120-2336046, 47, 48, 49 and file a complaint about potholes.

