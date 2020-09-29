NMRC to build 5 Metro stations on Greater Noida West extension corridor of Aqua Line

noida

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:46 IST

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has issued a tender to develop five Metro stations on the extension line of the Aqua Line to Greater Noida West in the first phase. The proposed route will connect Noida’s Sector 51 station with Greater Noida’s Sector 2, and help make commuting easier of scores of residents living in high-rises and villages en route.

On December 3, 2019, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved the 14.95km Aqua Line extension corridor comprising nine stations from Noida’s Sector 51 to Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida.

Praveen Mishra, executive director, NMRC, confirmed that the tender has been issued. The 9.15km route in first phase will have five Metro stations -- Sector 122 and Sector 123 in Noida; and Sector 4, Ecotech 12 and Sector 2 in Greater Noida.

In the second phase of 5.8km, there will be four Metro stations; in Greater Noida’s Sector 3, Sector 10, Greater Sector 12 and Knowledge Park 5.

Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC, said the Greater Noida West extension line is significant given the number of residential colonies in that area. “The NMRC has issued a tender on September 29 and the last date for submission of bids is October 31. The project will be completed in 24 months from the award of contract. Soil testing and geotechnical survey of the route have been completed,” she said.

The project will be funded by the state government, the Centre, the Noida authority and the Greater Noida authority. As per the tender document, the project cost of the first phase is approximately ₹491.99 crore. The NMRC will also hold a pre-bids meeting on October 9.

Greater Noida West residents said the extension corridor will immensely help ease commuting, as the Metro will go through the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Greater Noida West, which have around 3 lakh under-construction housing units and around 75,000 flats already occupied.

Sumil Jalota, a resident of La Residentia, in Greater Noida West, said at present, people mostly use their personal cars for travelling to Noida and Delhi due to poor connectivity. “Once the Aqua Line reaches Greater Noida West, it will connect us to Delhi as well as Gurugram and Faridabad. This will also end traffic jams in areas nearby. We hope that the project is completed in a timebound manner,” he said.

The NMRC commenced operations of the Aqua Line, comprising 21 stations from Sector 51 in Noida to Depot station in Greater Noida, on January 25, 2019. This existing corridor has 15 stations in Noida and six in Greater Noida. This 29.71km Aqua Line was developed at a cost of ₹5,503 crore. The average daily ridership in February, 2020, stood at 25,907. After the lockdown, it resumed services on September 7 and has an average daily ridership of 4,200.