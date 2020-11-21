Only 100 people to be allowed at wedding functions in Noida and Ghaziabad

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 18:20 IST

Noida and Ghaziabad - the twin cities bordering national capital Delhi - have re-imposed cap on the number of guests to be invited for weddings.

According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan, the district administration in Noida and Ghaziabad have restricted the number of guests and weddings and other functions to 100.

The authorities have also said that violators will face tough action, according to Hindustan. The decision has been taken due to a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,326 new infections on Saturday, which took the statewide tally to 5,24,223, according to health department. Twenty four fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll up to 7,524, officials further said.

“So far, 4,93,228 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state. The recovery rate stands at 94.09 per cent.” Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

He added that the count of the active cases in the state stands at 23,471. He also said that the positivity rate of November is 1.6 per cent.

Till now, as many as 7,524 Covid-19 patients have died.

He also informed that on Friday 1.73 lakh samples were tested, taking the total samples tested in the state to 1.78 crore so far.

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily caseload breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and recorded the highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11. The Delhi government had earlier this week capped the number of guests at wedding functions to 50, reverting to its earlier order.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already started random checking of people coming from Delhi due to the spike in the number of cases.

Delhi recorded 6,608 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally on Friday to over 5.17 lakh, while 118 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 8,159. The positivity rate stands at 10.59 per cent.