Three-day Noida cultural festival to start on March 29

A three-day Noida Cultural Festival will be held from March 29 to 31 at Shilp Haat in Sector 33A. Over 500 artistes from the sphere of music and dance are expected to take part in the festival.

The festival organisers are expecting around 20,000 visitors during the three-day event. Around 100 volunteers will help manage the event. The Noida Cultural Festival is an initiative of the Foundation for Krishna Kala and Education Society and the Noida authority.

The partner organisations of the festival are Sangeet Natak Akademi, Doon International School, Dehradun, Noida authority and Haryana Tourism.

Organisers will also be spreading awareness on environment, art and culture, and yoga. The festival is expected to have the participation of government and private schools. There will be conferences and bilingual debates on environment related topics. Students taking part in the debates will get certificates of “Environmental Artists”.

There will be food stalls catering delicacies from different states. There will be stalls selling various handicraft items, clothing and leather goods. The entry to the event is free, the organisers said.

“We will be getting in touch with resident’s welfare associations to reach out to the maximum number of people. Over 500 artistes are expected to take part in the three-day event. We want to engage with all sections of society through art and culture,” Anu Sinha, a Kathak dancer and one of the festival organisers, said.

