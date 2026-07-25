US visa alert: B-1/B-2 applicants get relief under State Department program, Is visa approval guaranteed?

The US Department of State has introduced a temporary pilot initiative that could permit eligible applicants for business and tourist visas to secure earlier interview appointments by paying an additional fee.

The US Department of State's Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Program allows eligible B-1/B-2 applicants to pay $750 for faster interview scheduling. (X/@USAndIndia)

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Under the new Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Program, applicants for B-1/B-2 visas at selected US embassies and consulates can pay $750 to request an interview slot within 10 business days, depending on availability.

What are B-1/B-2 visas?

Visitor visas are classified as nonimmigrant visas intended for individuals seeking temporary entry into the United States for business purposes (B-1 visa), tourism (B-2 visa), or a combination of both (B-1/B-2 visa).

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What we know about temporary initiative?

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{{^usCountry}} The program commenced on July 1, 2026, and will continue until December 31, 2026. Its purpose is to assist in managing the backlog of visa appointments while also catering to urgent travel requirements. Participation in this program is voluntary, and applicants will still be subject to the same security screenings and eligibility assessments as standard visa applicants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The program commenced on July 1, 2026, and will continue until December 31, 2026. Its purpose is to assist in managing the backlog of visa appointments while also catering to urgent travel requirements. Participation in this program is voluntary, and applicants will still be subject to the same security screenings and eligibility assessments as standard visa applicants. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the pilot program, applicants for the B visa who qualify are required to initially complete the standard procedure of paying the regular nonimmigrant visa application fee of $185 (MRV) and arranging a standard interview appointment.

Fee payment

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Those applicants who have a future appointment set may subsequently notice the availability of the "Paid Expedite" option, provided that this service is offered at their location and they fulfill the eligibility requirements. It is important to note that the expedited appointment fee of $750 is distinct from the standard visa application fee.

Participating consular posts, if available, will provide a limited number of expedited appointment slots each day. To secure an expedited appointment, applicants are required to complete the additional fee payment within 10 minutes of selecting the appointment.

The US Department of State has made it clear that expedited appointments cannot be rescheduled after they have been booked. Applicants who either miss their appointment or choose to cancel it will forfeit the expedited appointment fee, which is both non-refundable and non-transferable.

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On July 21, 2026, Mexico's US Embassy and consulates were the inaugural sites to participate in the pilot program. More locations may be included throughout the duration of the pilot.

Does this new program ensure visa approval?

While the program offers an earlier interview date, it does not ensure visa approval or expedited processing following the interview.

The State Department stated that applicants opting for the expedited service will still undergo the same screening and vetting processes.

“The program allows applicants to receive an earlier appointment only. Every U.S. visa applicant undergoes thorough screening and vetting, and we do not issue a visa until an applicant has demonstrated to the consular officer that he or she is eligible to receive a visa under U.S. law,” the State Department said.

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The extra charge does not enhance the likelihood of visa approval, expedite administrative processing, or assure the issuance of a visa.

Applicants must fulfill US immigration law's criteria

Applicants are still required to fulfill all criteria set forth by US immigration law. The pilot program may provide assistance to businesses and people requiring urgent travel to the US, who are currently experiencing extended waits for visa appointments.

However, immigration specialists advise that employers should consider the practicality of incurring the extra fee, particularly if travel dates can be adjusted. As the fee merely secures an earlier interview time, subsequent delays related to administrative processing or security screenings could still disrupt travel arrangements.

Businesses must take into account various factors, including the urgency of travel, the extra cost of $750 per applicant, and the potential for delays even after obtaining an expedited appointment.

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For organizations that often require international travel, the program may serve as a beneficial yet somewhat restricted resource for handling urgent business trips, rather than serving as a substitute for proactive visa planning.

A look at new new pilot program's limitations

The US visa expedite pilot has several key limitations.

This option is exclusively available to eligible B-1/B-2 visa applicants at designated locations.

Applicants are required to schedule a standard visa appointment prior to requesting the expedited service for a fee.

A fee of $750 is applicable for each applicant.

This fee guarantees an earlier interview appointment but does not expedite the visa processing time.

Visa approval is still contingent upon standard eligibility assessments and consular evaluations.

If an expedited appointment is missed, the fee is forfeited.

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The State Department has indicated that this pilot program will continue until December 31, 2026. Depending on its outcomes, the program may be extended, altered, or terminated.