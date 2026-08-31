Canada eTA rules explained: Who needs an eTA, visa or other travel documents?

Canada eTA rules: Who needs a visa to enter Canada?

Canada has updated its entry rules. (Unsplash)

Canada has reminded foreign travellers to check their entry requirements before travelling. The country’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said travellers may need an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) or a visitor visa, depending on their nationality and reason for travel. IRCC shared the latest guidance on its website and social media.

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An eTA is a digital travel requirement linked to a traveller’s passport. It is generally required for people from visa-exempt countries who are flying to or transiting through Canada. Travellers need the eTA before they can board their flight.

Canada entry rules

Travellers from eTA-eligible countries flying to Canada need two things: a valid passport and an approved eTA. They do not need a separate visitor visa for air travel. IRCC outlined these requirements in its travel guidance.

The rules are different for people entering Canada by land or sea. Citizens of eTA-eligible countries usually do not need an eTA when they arrive by car, bus, train or boat, including cruise ships. However, they still need a valid passport. IRCC said there is one specific exception for travellers arriving by sea from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon.

Who needs a Canada eTA?

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{{^usCountry}} Travellers coming from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon by sea generally need an eTA to board. The exception is for people arriving on a cruise ship, who do not need the eTA in that situation, according to IRCC. Some people from visa-required countries may also qualify for an eTA. However, this option is available only when they are travelling to Canada by air. IRCC said these travellers must meet the conditions for eTA eligibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Travellers coming from Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon by sea generally need an eTA to board. The exception is for people arriving on a cruise ship, who do not need the eTA in that situation, according to IRCC. Some people from visa-required countries may also qualify for an eTA. However, this option is available only when they are travelling to Canada by air. IRCC said these travellers must meet the conditions for eTA eligibility. {{/usCountry}}

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Canada visa rules

Those same travellers need a full visitor visa if they enter Canada by land or sea. This includes travelling by car, bus, train or boat, including cruise ships, according to IRCC. The eTA application is completed online. In many cases, the application can be approved within minutes. However, some applications can take several days if IRCC asks the traveller for additional documents.

How to apply for Canada eTA

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Travellers should apply for the eTA before booking their flight. IRCC recommends applying early because some applications may require extra processing time, which could cause travel delays. An eTA costs CAD $7. Once approved, it can remain valid for up to five years or until the traveller’s passport expires, whichever comes first, according to IRCC.

Canada eTA cost and validity

Canadian citizens have different rules. Canadian citizens who also have citizenship in another country must travel to Canada using a valid Canadian passport, IRCC said. Canadian permanent residents do not need an eTA or visitor visa. Instead, they must travel with a valid permanent resident (PR) card or a permanent resident travel document, according to IRCC.

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Permanent resident status itself does not simply expire because someone has been away from Canada. IRCC has warned that former Canadian residents who lived in the country many years ago may still have valid PR status. They should check their status before travelling to avoid problems at the border. Some travellers must get a full visitor visa regardless of how they travel. This includes people from visa-required countries, stateless individuals and people travelling with a foreign passport for stateless persons, according to IRCC.

Canada visa rules for foreign travellers

US citizens do not need an eTA to enter Canada. They must instead carry the required identification, such as a valid US passport, IRCC said. US green card holders have separate entry rules. Since April 26, 2022, US lawful permanent residents travelling to Canada have needed two types of documents regardless of whether they enter by air, land or sea: a valid passport from their country of citizenship or an accepted equivalent travel document, and valid proof of their US permanent resident status.

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US citizens and green card holders

A valid Form I-551 permanent resident card is one accepted proof of US status. IRCC also accepts certain other documents, including a foreign passport with a valid I-551 or ADIT stamp, as well as some combinations involving expired cards and USCIS notices, depending on the traveller’s immigration documents.

Having the right travel authorization does not automatically guarantee entry into Canada. Travellers must also meet Canada's general entry conditions and satisfy a border services officer that they are eligible to enter the country.

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Everyone entering Canada must have a valid travel document. This usually means carrying a valid passport, along with the required eTA or visitor visa when applicable, according to IRCC. Travellers must also meet health and immigration-related requirements. IRCC says visitors must generally be in good health and must not have certain criminal or immigration-related convictions that could make them inadmissible.

Canada entry requirements for visitors

Visitors may have to prove that they have strong ties to their home country. These ties can include a job, property, financial assets or family, IRCC said. The purpose is to show the border officer that the traveller has reasons to return home.

Travellers must convince the border officer that they will leave Canada after their visit. Simply having a visa or eTA does not remove this requirement. The officer can assess whether the traveller genuinely intends to leave Canada at the end of the permitted stay. Visitors must also have enough money for their trip. The amount required can vary depending on factors such as how long they plan to stay and where they will stay, according to IRCC.

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The key point for travellers is to check the rules based on both nationality and method of travel. An eTA may be enough for one traveller flying to Canada, while another traveller may need a full visitor visa. Land and sea travel can also have different requirements, so travellers should check their exact situation before leaving.

Before travelling to Canada, visitors should check whether they need an eTA, visitor visa or other documents, make sure their passport is valid and ensure they can meet Canada’s basic entry conditions. IRCC’s rules show that having the correct travel document is only one part of being allowed into the country.