Canada visa biometrics: What Indians applying for visitor, student, work or PR status need to know

Canada requires most foreign nationals applying for temporary or permanent residence to provide fingerprints and a photograph as part of the immigration application process. The biometric information is used to confirm an applicant’s identity and help assess their application, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Canada visa applicants must submit biometrics in many cases. (Unsplash)

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The rules apply to several categories of applicants, including those seeking temporary residence, permanent residence and refugee or asylum status. People applying to extend their stay in Canada may also need to provide biometrics unless they are from a visa-exempt country.

For Indian applicants seeking Canadian visas or permits, understanding when biometrics are required can help avoid delays or confusion during the application process.

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Who needs to give biometrics for Canada visa?

Applicants for temporary residence generally need to provide fingerprints and a photograph unless they qualify for an exemption. This includes people applying for visitor visas, study permits and work permits.

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IRCC lists several exemptions. Canadian citizens, citizenship applicants and existing permanent residents do not need to provide biometrics. Children under 14 and applicants over 79 are also exempt, although there is no upper-age exemption for asylum claimants.

People visiting Canada who only need an electronic travel authorization, or eTA, are exempt as well.

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Other exemptions apply to certain heads of state and government, people holding or qualifying for diplomatic or official visas, and US visa holders transiting through Canada.

Applicants for a visitor visa, study permit or work permit may also be exempt if they have already provided biometrics as part of a permanent residence application that is still being processed.

How much does Canada biometrics cost?

IRCC currently charges CAN$85 for an individual applicant to provide biometrics.

Families applying at the same time can pay a maximum combined fee of CAN$170. The family rate applies to spouses or common-law partners and dependent children, subject to IRCC's eligibility rules.

Groups of three or more performing artists and their staff applying for work permits at the same time have a maximum combined biometrics fee of CAN$255.

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There is no biometrics fee for applicants seeking a transit visa.

What happens after biometrics?

Applicants who are required to provide biometrics must follow IRCC's instructions on when and where to complete the process. Canada has designated biometrics collection locations where applicants can have their fingerprints and photograph collected.

IRCC says the fingerprints and photograph are used to confirm identity and may also be used in assessing the immigration application.

The biometrics requirement is therefore an important step for Indians and other foreign nationals applying to study, work, visit or settle in Canada. Applicants should check their individual circumstances and exemptions before assuming that a previous biometric submission means they do not need to provide the information again.

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