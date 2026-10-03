Canada launches personalized processing times for work permit extensions: How it works and why it matters to Indians

Canada has launched personalized processing-time estimates for work permit extensions and post-graduation work permits (PGWPs), allowing eligible applicants to see an estimate based on when they submitted their application. Canada launches personalized processing times for work permit extensions. (Representational photo) (Pexel)

The change follows an update to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's (IRCC) processing-times webpage in late September 2026. Applicants selecting “Temporary residence” can now choose “Work permit extension in Canada” from the drop-down menu and see an estimated remaining wait in weeks based on their application date.

The page also shows the number of applicants ahead of them and the total number of applicants waiting for a decision. The latest available data showed 202,900 applicants awaiting decisions as of September 26, 2026, as reported by CIC News.

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People who have not yet applied can also check an estimated processing time based on an application submitted on the day they make the inquiry.

Why it matters to Indians The update is relevant to Indian students and workers in Canada who are among those eligible to use the personalized estimates.

For international students, the feature covers people applying for their first PGWP after graduating from an eligible Canadian program. A PGWP can allow eligible graduates to gain work experience in Canada after completing their studies.

For Indian workers already in Canada, the new estimate can be useful when extending an existing work permit or applying to change the conditions of an existing permit. Instead of relying only on a general processing-time figure, applicants can now get an estimate linked to the date their application was submitted.

The new feature does not change the eligibility requirements for a work permit or PGWP. It provides additional information about the expected processing period.

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Who can use the new processing-time estimate? The personalized estimate based on application date is available to applicants in Canada who are extending an existing work permit. This includes work permit holders applying to change the conditions of their current permit.

It also applies to international students in Canada submitting their first PGWP application.

The previous “Work permit in Canada” option remains on IRCC's website, but it now applies only to non-PGWP applicants who are submitting their first work permit application from inside Canada.

IRCC's processing-time system provides estimates rather than guaranteed decision dates. Processing times can change depending on application volumes, complexity and other factors.

What if a work permit expires while an extension is pending? Applicants who submit their work permit extension application before their existing permit expires may benefit from maintained status.

IRCC says eligible applicants can continue working under the conditions of their existing permit while waiting for a decision, as long as they remain in Canada. Maintained status was previously known as implied status.

Canada also introduced a temporary measure in June 2026 for certain provincial nominees seeking to extend expiring work permits. Eligible applicants for permanent residence through the base Provincial Nominee Program can apply for a bridging open work permit without first receiving an acknowledgement of receipt for their permanent residence application. The measure is scheduled to remain in place until December 31, 2026.