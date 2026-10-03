Australia's new student visa measures are now in effect: What Indian applicants need to know about changed rules

Indian students in Australia face new rules on applying for student visas, continuing studies and bringing family members, with changes taking effect from October 2, 2026. Indian students in Australia face new rules on applying for student visas, continuing studies and bringing family members. (Representational photo) (Unsplash)

The Australian Department of Home Affairs said the new rules apply to Student visas (subclass 500) and Student Guardian visas (subclass 590). The changes affect who can apply for and be granted a student visa while already in Australia, as well as whether family members can be included in an application.

Australia said it continues to welcome international students and that students can still apply for a Student visa if they meet the visa requirements.

Indian students planning to continue studies One of the key changes concerns students who are already in Australia and want to apply for another Student visa.

ALSO READ: Why an Indian journalist headed to Columbia was denied US visa? Details as university pauses journalism admissions for a year

From October 2, most Student visa holders can no longer apply for a further Student visa from inside Australia. Unless an exemption applies, they must apply from outside Australia and must also be outside Australia when the new visa is granted.

There are exemptions for certain students. These include students who need up to 12 additional months to complete their studies with the same education provider, PhD applicants, DFAT or Defense-sponsored students, school students and some students progressing to a higher-level qualification.

Applications lodged before October 2 will continue to be assessed under the rules that were in place when they were submitted.

Family members face new restrictions The changes also affect Indian students planning to bring a partner or dependent children to Australia.

Most Student visa applicants can no longer include family members in their application unless they fall within an exemption category. Current Student visa holders also cannot add family members after their visa has been granted.

Exemptions include certain PhD students, DFAT or Defense-sponsored students, foreign government scholarship recipients and eligible students from Pacific countries and ASEAN member countries.

ALSO READ: Trump administration wants tax filers to reveal citizenship status: What changes, who could be affected and why it matters

The department also states that family members can no longer apply later as subsequent entrants to join a Student visa holder, except in limited circumstances specified under the new rules.

Most applications must be lodged outside Australia The new rules mean most Student visa applications must now be lodged from outside Australia. If an applicant is required to apply offshore, they must also be outside Australia when the visa is granted. An application lodged in Australia when the applicant is required to apply offshore will be invalid, according to Home Affairs.

For Indian students already in Australia, this means checking whether an exemption applies before making plans to continue studying, change courses or lodge another Student visa application.

The Australian government has advised students to understand the new requirements before making visa, study, travel or relocation plans.