Indian student's Harvard Law School dream threatened by F-1 visa bottleneck: 'Have run out of options'

An Indian student on X claimed that she had gotten a scholarship to Harvard Law School, but shared that her dreams were threatened due to the inability to get F-1 visa appointments.

An Indian student alleged that she got a scholarship to Harvard Law School but could not land a F-1 visa appointment, thus jeopardizing her dreams. (Credit: Harvard University)

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The claims come amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration, which includes extensive background checks before visas are issued, causing bottlenecks in several cases. The student, Threcy Jo Lawrence, from Kerala, appeared to be one of people suffering due to the new policy.

She took to the Elon Musk-owned platform to express her concerns.

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“I got into Harvard Law School with more than 90% scholarship - and it cannot be deferred. I have 25 days left, and I still cannot get an F-1 visa appointment…I created my account today because I have run out of options,” the student alleged. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post.

What else did the student say?

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{{^usCountry}} In the comments to her original post, the student went on to share further details. She explained that she could not get an appointment date for two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comments to her original post, the student went on to share further details. She explained that she could not get an appointment date for two months. {{/usCountry}}

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“My name is Threcy. I'm from Kerala. I'm an incoming LL.M. candidate at HLS Fall 2026. For nearly two months I have tried everything. No slots. No dates. Nothing. My program starts August 13. I need to be there by August 10,” the student claimed.

Sharing light about her situation in India, the student added “I don't come from a family with connections. I have no contacts at embassies or in government.” She further said “I am just a first-generation student who worked for this for years — and I am 25 days away from losing it because of a slot.”

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The post drew widespread reactions, with some suggesting that there are law schools in India as well, while others suggested alternatives to US universities. “Take a gap year. Apply to Cambridge Law,” one wrote.

Another suggested “Usually a congressman/ woman can help move matters. Maybe reach out to @ewarren office and or see if the mayor of Boston’s office @mayorwu can help. Try ALL the avenues. Hope you can get your visa in time.”

However, the post also drew a slew of racist remarks from people seemingly happy the student would not get into Harvard, expressing an American ‘deserved’ the spot. Notably, there were many who called out such remarks in the comments section immediately.

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Arghya Bhattacharya, co-founder of Adalat AI, which strives to provide AI and LLM powered technological solutions to courts and judicial systems in India to tackle widespread backlogs and delays, also shared the post.

“I've worked with @ThrecyLawrence. Tremendous talent. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia, I know the intent to help students like her is there. Just hoping this reaches you,” they wrote on X.