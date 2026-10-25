New US filing deadline rules now in effect for green card and visa applicants

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has revised how it calculates certain immigration filing deadlines from October 23, 2026, clarifying when applicants can receive an extension if a deadline falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

USCIS has revised how it calculates certain immigration filing deadlines from October 23, 2026. (AFP)

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The change was announced in a USCIS policy alert dated September 23, 2026, titled “Definition of Day for Purposes of Filing Deadlines.” It updates the agency’s guidance on calculating deadlines for immigration benefit requests and distinguishes between procedural filing periods and dates tied to substantive eligibility.

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The revised policy does not eliminate the next-business-day extension for every filing. Applicants must determine which rules apply to their specific form, submission method and eligibility requirements.

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What changes under the new USCIS rules

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{{^usCountry}} Under the updated guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual, Volume 1, Part B, Chapter 6, certain paper-filed applications with deadlines calculated over a specified period may still qualify for an extension when the final day falls on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the updated guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual, Volume 1, Part B, Chapter 6, certain paper-filed applications with deadlines calculated over a specified period may still qualify for an extension when the final day falls on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday. {{/usCountry}}

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Online submissions are treated differently because they can be submitted electronically, including on weekends and holidays. Applicants should follow the filing instructions for their specific form rather than assume that an extension available for paper applications also applies to online submissions.

The revised guidance also distinguishes procedural deadlines from dates that determine whether an applicant qualifies for an immigration benefit. An eligibility deadline will not automatically move to the next business day merely because it falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

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Green card applicants approaching 21 face tighter deadlines

The change could affect children included in certain family-based immigration cases and applicants seeking Special Immigrant Juvenile classification, for which the relevant petition generally must be filed before the applicant turns 21.

Under the revised guidance, an age-based eligibility deadline falling on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday will not automatically receive an extra day. Families preparing petitions must therefore account for the applicable age limit and ensure that the filing meets the relevant requirements.

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Missing an age-based deadline could affect eligibility for an immigration benefit. Applicants should review the requirements well in advance rather than rely on a weekend-related extension.

H-1B workers should check their authorized stay

The change also highlights the importance of monitoring the expiry date on Form I-94, the US arrival and departure record that generally establishes how long a non-immigrant may remain in the country.

H-1B workers and their employers should not assume that a deadline associated with authorized stay will automatically move to the next business day if it falls on a weekend or federal holiday. Extension petitions should be prepared and submitted according to the rules applicable to the particular case.

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The consequences of a late filing depend on the circumstances and the relevant immigration provisions. Employers and workers should confirm the applicable requirements before relying on any deadline extension.

What applicants should do

Applicants should establish whether their deadline is a procedural filing period or a date tied to substantive eligibility. They should also check whether the form must be filed online or can be submitted on paper.

The USCIS Policy Manual and the agency’s September 23 policy alert provide the official guidance for understanding the revised approach.

Advance planning is particularly important for age-sensitive immigration petitions and cases involving the end of an authorized stay. Submitting an application before the final deadline can help applicants avoid relying on an extension that may not apply to their circumstances.

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