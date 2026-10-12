UK work visa update: New rule lets workers leave abusive employers; here's what Indians should know

The United Kingdom has introduced new visa protections allowing recognized victims of modern slavery on Skilled Worker visas to leave abusive employers and take up other lawful work without jeopardizing their immigration status for the remainder of their visa. The change, announced by the Home Office on October 9, could also benefit eligible Indian nationals working in the UK.

UK visa rules change: Modern slavery victims can leave abusive employers. (Unsplash)

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Under the revised rules, workers formally recognized as victims of modern slavery by the Home Office will no longer be tied to a specific sponsor. They can take up lawful employment with any employer for the rest of their existing visa period.

Previously, workers who left abusive sponsors risked losing their immigration status and income, potentially leaving them unable to pay rent or support their families. The government said the change would help victims escape exploitation without facing the same risk of destitution.

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{{^usCountry}} The protection covers workers across the Skilled Worker route, including care workers and others recruited from overseas. How the new UK visa rule works {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protection covers workers across the Skilled Worker route, including care workers and others recruited from overseas. How the new UK visa rule works {{/usCountry}}

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Under the new arrangement, eligible workers can leave an abusive employer once the Home Office formally recognizes them as victims of modern slavery. They can then seek lawful employment elsewhere without remaining tied to their previous sponsor for the remainder of their visa.

The change does not automatically extend a visa, grant a new visa or provide permanent residency. It applies to the remaining period of the worker’s existing visa.

Skilled Worker visa holders generally have no recourse to public funds, making the loss of employment particularly difficult. The government said the revised rules would give recognized victims greater freedom to support themselves while recovering from exploitation.

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Migration and Citizenship Minister Jo White said the changes would help victims leave abusive workplaces and rebuild their lives, adding that employers exploiting workers would face action.

Home Office highlights case of exploited worker

The government cited the case of a woman who paid an agency £20,000 for what she believed would be stable, full-time care work in the UK.

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Instead, her sponsor allegedly demanded £400 a month to keep her visa active while providing little or no work. When work was eventually offered, she received only £200 to £300 a month, according to the Home Office.

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The woman struggled to pay rent and support her family while facing repeated threats that her visa would be cancelled.

The Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Eleanor Lyons, welcomed the change, saying survivors had described feeling trapped in abusive employment because they feared losing their livelihood and immigration status.

UK steps up action against rogue employers

The Home Office said more than 6,600 sponsors had lost their licenses since the current government came to power. More than 4,400 licenses were revoked in the year ending June 2026, a 140% increase from the previous year and the highest level recorded, according to the department.

The reform forms part of the government's wider effort to reduce sponsored workers’ dependence on individual employers and strengthen protections against exploitation.

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For Indian nationals working in the UK on sponsored visas, the change offers an important safeguard. However, it applies specifically to workers formally recognized as victims of modern slavery and does not give every Skilled Worker visa holder an unrestricted right to change employers.