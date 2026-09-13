US $100K OPT fee proposal clears White House review: How Indian students could be affected and what happens next

A proposed US fee for Optional Practical Training (OPT), a key work program for international students, has cleared White House regulatory review, bringing the Trump administration's plan a step closer to publication.

Representational image showing US dollars. (Unsplash)

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The Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) submitted the “Optional Practical Training Fees” proposal to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) on August 20. The specific OIRA record shows that the review was concluded on September 11, 2026.

The proposed fee amount has not yet been disclosed in the OIRA record. The next major step is publication of the proposal in the Federal Register, which should provide details on the amount, who would have to pay it and when it could apply.

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What is the OPT fee proposal?

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{{^usCountry}} OPT allows eligible F-1 international students to work in the US in jobs related to their field of study after completing an academic program. Students who qualify for the STEM OPT extension can seek an additional 24 months of employment authorization. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} OPT allows eligible F-1 international students to work in the US in jobs related to their field of study after completing an academic program. Students who qualify for the STEM OPT extension can seek an additional 24 months of employment authorization. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed rule is specifically focused on OPT fees. It is separate from another DHS regulatory effort concerning broader changes to practical training.

The proposal has not yet created a new OPT fee. It remains a proposed rule and must go through the federal rulemaking process before any new charge can take effect.

Why Indian students should watch the proposal

The development could have a major bearing on Indian students because the US has become the largest destination for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad.

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According to the 2025 Open Doors report, 363,019 Indian students studied in the US during the 2024-25 academic year, making India the largest source of international students in the country.

For many graduates, OPT is an important step between completing a US degree and moving into longer-term employment. Students may use post-completion OPT before seeking employer sponsorship for an H-1B visa.

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A new government fee could therefore add another expense to a pathway already involving tuition, living costs and immigration-related charges.

What happens next?

The completion of OIRA review does not mean the OPT fee is now in effect. The agency's record shows the proposal remains at the proposed-rule stage, while the publication date is not yet listed.

Once DHS publishes the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Federal Register, the document should spell out the proposed fee, its scope, exemptions if any, and the public-comment process.

That distinction is important for current OPT holders and students preparing to graduate. There is no newly imposed OPT fee based solely on the completion of OIRA review.