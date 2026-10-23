US visa bulletin November 2026: Latest update brings selective progress for Indian green card applicants

The US State Department’s November 2026 Visa Bulletin brings limited progress for Indian employment-based green card applicants, with the EB-3 category advancing by three weeks, while EB-1, EB-2 and EB-5 remain unchanged. Family-sponsored categories also show movement, with cut-off dates advancing for some applicants seeking to reunite with relatives in the United States.

November US Visa Bulletin: Indian applicants see EB-3 movement, family categories remain under scrutiny. (X/@unumihaimedia)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bulletin, published in October, outlines the dates governing employment-based and family-sponsored immigrant visa availability. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will accept employment-based adjustment of status applications using the Dates for Filing chart in November.

EB-3 advances for Indian green card applicants

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Final Action Date for Indian applicants in the EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers category advances by three weeks to January 22, 2014. The category covers eligible professionals and skilled workers seeking US permanent residency through employment.

Also Read: Trump administration warns H-1B, J-1 visa fraud threatens American jobs and security

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the EB-1 category remains at February 1, 2023, while EB-2 India stays at November 1, 2013. The EB-5 unreserved category, which covers eligible immigrant investors, also remains unchanged at December 1, 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the EB-1 category remains at February 1, 2023, while EB-2 India stays at November 1, 2013. The EB-5 unreserved category, which covers eligible immigrant investors, also remains unchanged at December 1, 2023. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Dates for Filing chart for employment-based categories remains unchanged for India. Applicants must check the applicable chart and their priority dates to determine whether they can file or receive final approval.

Family-sponsored green card dates for Indians

The November bulletin also lists cut-off dates for family-sponsored immigration, which allows eligible US citizens and permanent residents to sponsor certain relatives.

For Indian applicants, the F1 category, covering unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens, has a Final Action Date of January 22, 2021. The F2B category, for unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 or older of permanent residents, advances to August 22, 2020.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The F3 category, covering married sons and daughters of US citizens, moves to October 22, 2015. The F4 category, for brothers and sisters of adult US citizens, remains at December 15, 2006.

Also Read: US visa wait times for Indians rise; Mumbai, Delhi see longest visitor visa appointment delays

The F2A category, covering spouses and children of permanent residents, has a Final Action Date of October 22, 2026, for India. The bulletin also lists the F2A Dates for Filing category as current for all countries, including India.

What applicants should know

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Final Action Dates determine when an immigrant visa can be issued or an eligible adjustment of status application can be approved. Dates for Filing indicate when applicants may begin submitting documentation, subject to the applicable filing rules.

A current listing in the Dates for Filing chart does not guarantee immediate approval. Applicants must still meet the relevant eligibility requirements, and visa availability is governed by the applicable rules and cut-off dates.

For Indian families and employment-based applicants, the November bulletin brings selective progress rather than a broad reduction in green card backlogs. Applicants should check the official November 2026 Visa Bulletin and USCIS filing guidance before submitting applications.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}