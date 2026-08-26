US visa interviews paused worldwide: Who faces delays, what happens next and what Indians should know

The Donald Trump administration has temporarily paused visa appointments at US embassies and consulates worldwide as the State Department launches a new training program for consular officers, creating fresh uncertainty for applicants waiting to enter the country.

US visa interviews on hold: Who faces longer waits, why it happened and what Indian applicants should do next? (Unsplash)

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The immediate impact is being felt most sharply by immigrant visa applicants, whose interviews are being postponed while officers undergo training on how to assess whether applicants could become dependent on US public benefits. The State Department has not given a firm date for when normal scheduling will resume.

Who is affected by the US visa interview pause?

The latest move is primarily aimed at immigrant visa processing, meaning people seeking permanent residence through consular processing outside the US.

This includes people pursuing family-based immigrant visas, employment-based immigrant visas and other routes that require an immigrant visa interview at a US embassy or consulate.

Applicants who already spent months completing forms, document collection and other requirements could now face another wait before an interview is held.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Student visas, H-1B, Green Card and more: Indians to soon face new immigration challenges – here's why Why has the US paused the interviews? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Student visas, H-1B, Green Card and more: Indians to soon face new immigration challenges – here's why Why has the US paused the interviews? {{/usCountry}}

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The State Department says the pause is connected to in-depth training for consular officers.

The training is intended to improve how officers evaluate whether an immigrant visa applicant is likely to become dependent on public assistance. The move follows the administration's broader effort to apply stricter scrutiny to immigration applications.

What happens to applicants who already had an interview?

Applicants should not assume that a postponed interview means the visa application has been rejected.

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The current development concerns scheduling and processing rather than an automatic denial of immigrant visa applications.

Those affected are expected to receive information about replacement appointments. However, the State Department has not announced a clear timetable for when interviews will resume normally.

What should applicants do now?

Applicants with pending immigrant visa cases should continue preparing as though the interview will be rescheduled.

That means keeping passports, civil documents, medical examinations and other required paperwork up to date, while monitoring communications from the relevant US embassy or consulate.

Applicants should also avoid making non-refundable travel or relocation arrangements solely on the expectation that an interview will happen on a particular date. US consular guidance generally advises applicants to wait until the visa has actually been issued before making such commitments.

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Also read: H-1B visa shock: New six-figure fee could turn post-graduation work route into costly bet for Indian students

What happens next?

The immediate next step is the State Department's training program and the eventual restoration of regular immigrant visa interview scheduling.

There is currently no confirmed date for a return to normal processing. That means applicants may have to wait for fresh appointment instructions rather than simply turning up for an interview that was previously scheduled.

For Indians, the key point is that the latest move does not mean all US visas have been frozen. The main concern is for people in the immigrant visa pipeline, particularly those waiting for consular interviews as part of the permanent-residency process. The effect on individual cases will depend on the visa category, consular post and whether an appointment has already been scheduled.

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