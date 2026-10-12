US visa types for Indians: Tourist, student, H-1B, Green Card and other categories explained

Indians planning to visit the United States, pursue higher education, take up a job or settle permanently must apply for a visa category that matches their purpose of travel. The US offers several types of visas, ranging from the B-1/B-2 visitor visa and F-1 student visa to employment-based categories such as H-1B and L-1, as well as immigrant visas that can lead to permanent residency.

US visa guide: Key categories Indians should know. (AFP)

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The US Department of State classifies visas broadly into nonimmigrant visas for temporary visits and immigrant visas for people seeking to live permanently in the country. The requirements, application process and eligibility criteria differ by category.

Here is a breakdown of the major US visa types Indian applicants should know about.

1. US visitor visas: B-1, B-2 and B-1/B-2

The B-1 visa is intended for eligible business visitors travelling for activities such as attending meetings, conferences or negotiating contracts. It does not generally permit employment in the US.

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{{^usCountry}} The B-2 visa covers tourism, visiting family and friends, and certain medical treatments. Applicants travelling for both business and tourism may receive a combined B-1/B-2 visa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The B-2 visa covers tourism, visiting family and friends, and certain medical treatments. Applicants travelling for both business and tourism may receive a combined B-1/B-2 visa. {{/usCountry}}

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These visas are commonly used by Indians visiting relatives, attending professional events or travelling for holidays. Applicants must demonstrate that their proposed activities fit the visa category and meet the applicable eligibility requirements.

2. Student and exchange visitor visas: F-1, M-1 and J-1

Indians admitted to US educational institutions may need an F-1 visa for academic programs, including university degrees. The M-1 visa is intended for eligible vocational or non-academic studies.

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The J-1 visa covers approved exchange programs, which can include certain research, teaching, training and internship arrangements.

Students generally need acceptance from an institution authorized to enroll international students before applying. Exchange visitors must be accepted by an approved program sponsor.

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Dependents may qualify for the corresponding F-2, M-2 or J-2 categories, subject to the applicable rules.

3. US work visas: H-1B, L-1, O-1 and other categories

Several visa categories allow eligible foreign nationals to work in the US under specific conditions.

H-1B: For eligible specialty-occupation jobs that generally require specialized knowledge and a relevant bachelor's degree or equivalent. Employers typically sponsor applicants, and the category is subject to applicable annual numerical limits and selection rules. L-1: For eligible employees transferring within a multinational company from an overseas office to a related US entity. L-1A covers qualifying managers and executives, while L-1B covers employees with specialized knowledge. O-1: For individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability or achievement in qualifying fields, including science, education, business, athletics and the arts. R-1: For qualifying religious workers employed by eligible religious organizations.

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Indian professionals should pay particular attention to the eligibility criteria, employer sponsorship requirements and restrictions attached to each category. Approval under one work visa does not automatically provide permission to change employers or undertake unrelated employment.

4. Dependent and family-related visas: H-4, L-2 and K-1

Certain visa categories allow eligible family members to accompany or join the principal visa holder.

The H-4 category is generally for qualifying spouses and children of H visa holders, while L-2 is for eligible spouses and children of L-1 visa holders. Work authorization for dependents depends on the applicable rules; it should not be assumed that every dependent visa permits employment.

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The K-1 visa is for the foreign fiancé(e) of a US citizen who intends to marry the petitioner in the United States within the prescribed period. It is distinct from a visitor visa and has specific eligibility and procedural requirements.

5. US immigrant visas and Green Card categories

Indians seeking to settle permanently may qualify for family-sponsored or employment-based immigrant visas.

Family-sponsored categories include visas for certain spouses, children, parents and other eligible relatives of US citizens or lawful permanent residents. The category available depends on the relationship and the sponsor's immigration status.

Employment-based immigrant visas are divided into five preference categories:

EB-1: Priority workers, including certain people with extraordinary ability and qualifying multinational executives or managers. EB-2: Professionals with advanced degrees and individuals with exceptional ability; some applicants may qualify for a National Interest Waiver. EB-3: Skilled workers, professionals and certain other workers. EB-4: Certain special immigrants. EB-5: Eligible immigrant investors who meet the applicable investment and job-creation requirements.

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An approved immigrant petition does not always mean a visa is immediately available. Applicants may have to wait for a priority date to become current, depending on the category and country of chargeability. Indian applicants in employment-based categories should therefore check the monthly US Visa Bulletin.

What Indians should know before applying

The visa category must match the applicant's intended activities in the US. Applicants should check the official requirements, complete the appropriate application and prepare supporting documents before scheduling an interview where required.

A visa's validity period is not necessarily the length of time a traveler may remain in the US on a particular visit. Admission and the authorized period of stay are determined separately by US authorities.

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The US State Department's India reciprocity schedule lists visa-specific validity periods and entry information for Indian applicants. The appropriate category and current rules should always be verified through official government sources before applying.