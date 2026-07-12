The Khosla family, the maverick Indian- American family led by family patriarch Vinod Khosla is soon going to buy the current Super Bowl Champions Seattle Seahawks, as per Spottico. The deal, estimated to be around worth $9.6 billion, to buy the franchise has renewed interest in who the Khosla’s actually are, and how they sourced their wealth.

Who is the Khosla family? Meet billionaire Vinod Khosla, Neeru Khosla and Neal Khosla. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

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Vinod Khosla is at the helm of the family. The 71-year-old, estimated to be worth $13.6 billion dollars as per Variety, is known as one of the pioneers of the Silicon Valley ecosystem, when he co- founded Sun Microsystems: the computer hardware and software giant which dominated the markets in 90s before Microsoft’s rise. He then made his money as a venture capitalist, with his firm Khosla Ventures.

Vinod Khosla's message on buying the Seahawks

"We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks," said Vinod Khosla on behalf of the Khosla family as per ESPN. "We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere."

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{{^usCountry}} Khosla has featured as the 10th greatest living innovator on a Forbes list of 250 people, along with being named 10th most successful living immigrant in America on the Forbes America's Most Successful Living Immigrants" list as well. According to Upendra Kachru’s book ‘India Land of a billion Entrepreneurs’, Khosla was born in 1955 in Pune, to a Punjabi father who was in the Indian Army. How Vinod Khosla built his business empire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khosla has featured as the 10th greatest living innovator on a Forbes list of 250 people, along with being named 10th most successful living immigrant in America on the Forbes America's Most Successful Living Immigrants" list as well. According to Upendra Kachru’s book ‘India Land of a billion Entrepreneurs’, Khosla was born in 1955 in Pune, to a Punjabi father who was in the Indian Army. How Vinod Khosla built his business empire {{/usCountry}}

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Khosla himself has said publicly that he was inspired by Hungarian immigrant and Intel co- founder Andrew Grove to build his own company in the US. According to an article in Harvard Business Publishing, Khosla attended IIT Delhi from 1971 to 1976, studying electrical engineering.

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Also read: Khosla family net worth: How Vinod Khosla built his $13.7 billion fortune

In 1976, he went to Stanford to do his MBA after immigrating to the US. He then founded SUN Microsystems (Stanford University Network) in the 1980s, becoming one of the pioneers in general purpose computers. Last year he bought into the San Francisco 49ers last year at a valuation higher than $8.5 billion, and was one of the only local investors to chip in. Khosla would be relinquishing his stake now that he is buying into another sports franchise.

Who is Neeru Khosla?

His wife Neeru Khosla,69, is a powerhouse in herself, co- chairing CK12 foundation: an educational non- profit. According to Silicon Valley Business Journal, Neeru did her MS in molecular biology from San Jose university soon after she moved to US after marrying childhood sweetheart Vinod Khosla. Variety reported that the mother-of-four will be the controlling owner of Seahawks after its acquisition, as per a memo sent by NFL.

Who is Neal Khosla?

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Neal Khosla is one of the children of Vinod and Neeru, and is the good ing ceo of health service provided Curai health: which connects doctors to patients for everything from a small ailment to love threatening diseases. As per Sports Illustrated, the Stanford Graduate is going to have a controlling role at the Sea Hawks post acquisition.