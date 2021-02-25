IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / A gender equality framework for India’s sciences and tech disciplines
Women constitute only 14% of the 280,000 personnel in STEM in India’s research development institutions (UN data). In addition, although women’s participation in the workforce is higher at entry-level, it gradually decreases at higher research, academics and administration levels. (HTPHOTO)
Women constitute only 14% of the 280,000 personnel in STEM in India’s research development institutions (UN data). In addition, although women’s participation in the workforce is higher at entry-level, it gradually decreases at higher research, academics and administration levels. (HTPHOTO)
opinion

A gender equality framework for India’s sciences and tech disciplines

Greater gender equality in STEM is crucial, and in the larger interest of scientific progress and society. Currently, India is looking at a paradoxical situation where women are studying STEM subjects but there are not as many women in STEM careers.
READ FULL STORY
By Barbara Wickham
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:46 PM IST

Gender equality is a human right, and according to the United Nations (UN), is essential to both ensuring sustainable development and maintaining peace around the world. Diversity is essential to delivering excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Encouraging greater diversity allows scientific organisations to derive an “innovation dividend” that leads to smarter, more creative teams, hence opening the door to new discoveries.

The latest All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report suggests that India’s gender gap has narrowed in comparison with the past few years. Female students now constitute almost half (48.6%) of the total enrolment in higher education. The Government of India’s initiatives for gender advancement and equality in academic and research institutions are helping women succeed in STEM fields. Despite facing challenges, women in India are moving up the academic and administrative ladder by breaking down both systemic and structural barriers to excel in STEM.

However, women constitute only 14% of the 280,000 personnel in STEM in India’s research development institutions (UN data). In addition, although women’s participation in the workforce is higher at entry-level, it gradually decreases at higher research, academics and administration levels.

Greater gender equality in STEM is crucial, and in the larger interest of scientific progress and society. Currently, India is looking at a paradoxical situation where women are studying STEM subjects but there are not as many women in STEM careers. In order to level the playing field, there is a need for policies and frameworks that promote the representation and advancement of women in science careers. These have been successfully designed and implemented in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), Australia and Canada. A framework supporting and transforming gender equality in STEM education and research can act as a guiding light, and can foster accelerated gains in representation of women in crucial STEM fields.

A gender equality framework recognises the advancement of gender equality as key to removing structural barriers, including social, cultural and economic barriers that prevent women from achieving their full potential. By enabling STEM institutions to conduct a thorough self-assessment, the framework can help identify barriers and norms that are unique to an institution, department or discipline and introduce actions to address them.

Equal representation alone will not guarantee achieving gender equality. A framework can set gender equality benchmarks by collecting qualitative data to determine if barriers exist and what actions could be introduced to tackle them. These qualitative criteria can range from promotion of inclusive practices in the workplace to increase retention of women in STEM careers to creating support structures for career progression for women scientists.

Besides helping institutions improve gender equality, such a framework can also assist institutions in meeting requirements and expectations of national and international funders and research councils.

The UK has pioneered the Athena SWAN Gender Equality Charter and the Accreditation System which started in 2005. Recognising the evidence-based approach to research, intervention and demonstrable effects of the framework, many countries have joined the Athena SWAN collaborative international network, including United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland. With the launch of Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI), India too has joined the list. While learning from and the success of Athena SWAN, it is focused on the Indian context and realities. The Department of Science and Technology has undertaken the programme in partnership with the British Council. Key elements of the project include capacity-building through training and supporting participating institutions in self-assessment through collaboration with Athena Swan-awarded UK institutions in their gender equality journey.

Gender Equality frameworks such as GATI will bring about a shift in approach in technical institutions and will also inspire senior leaders to take every possible action to attract, hire, retain and promote more women in India’s STEM fields. While India has been making strides in this space in terms of a more equitable enrolment ratio, a gender equality framework for higher education institutions will translate into India achieving a substantial milestone. This will not only be consistent with the ambitious goals of NEP 2020 but also be crucial in aligning to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5.

Barbara Wickham is director-India, British Council

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
By toppling a Congress government in Puducherry, the BJP has sent a message to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where it is contesting the assembly elections with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, that the Congress is a greatly diminished force, and the party can be vanquished at any time. (PTI)
By toppling a Congress government in Puducherry, the BJP has sent a message to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where it is contesting the assembly elections with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, that the Congress is a greatly diminished force, and the party can be vanquished at any time. (PTI)
opinion

The BJP’s ruthless expansion drive

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Puducherry is only the latest instance of the Modi-Shah playbook of expanding political power. In a sense, Puducherry is now part of a pattern of Machiavellian intrigue that has been repeated from Arunachal and Manipur to Goa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh where a ruthlessly expansionist BJP seeks to consolidate its ascendancy by wangling either wholesale or retail defections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women constitute only 14% of the 280,000 personnel in STEM in India’s research development institutions (UN data). In addition, although women’s participation in the workforce is higher at entry-level, it gradually decreases at higher research, academics and administration levels. (HTPHOTO)
Women constitute only 14% of the 280,000 personnel in STEM in India’s research development institutions (UN data). In addition, although women’s participation in the workforce is higher at entry-level, it gradually decreases at higher research, academics and administration levels. (HTPHOTO)
opinion

A gender equality framework for India’s sciences and tech disciplines

By Barbara Wickham
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Greater gender equality in STEM is crucial, and in the larger interest of scientific progress and society. Currently, India is looking at a paradoxical situation where women are studying STEM subjects but there are not as many women in STEM careers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP’s political dominance may, paradoxically in some ways, deepen social divisions (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The BJP’s political dominance may, paradoxically in some ways, deepen social divisions (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The disruptive social effects of Hindutva 2.0

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:10 PM IST
It is the electoral hegemony of the BJP which can deepen the sense of betrayal among those who feel short-changed by the side effects of Hindutva 2.0
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chinese had earlier planned to build a series of 11 dams on the river, of which several are complete (REUTERS)
The Chinese had earlier planned to build a series of 11 dams on the river, of which several are complete (REUTERS)
opinion

The Brahmaputra is in danger. Delhi and Dhaka must challenge Beijing

By Sanjoy Hazarika
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:10 PM IST
China’s decision represents a strike at the heart of a sacred and ancient land and tampering with forces we do not fully comprehend
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the SC order, Nepal has possibly averted a crisis which would have torn apart its nascent democratic system, shaken the constitutional structure, pushed the country towards prolonged political instability and led to the entrenched authoritarianism of KP Oli (REUTERS)
With the SC order, Nepal has possibly averted a crisis which would have torn apart its nascent democratic system, shaken the constitutional structure, pushed the country towards prolonged political instability and led to the entrenched authoritarianism of KP Oli (REUTERS)
opinion

Where Nepali and Indian interests meet

By Prashant Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:12 PM IST
With the judiciary standing up to Oli, the room is open for an alternative. India must revise its approach
READ FULL STORY
Close
People in custody, whether accused or convicted, must be considered a priority for the immunisation drive (Shutterstock)
People in custody, whether accused or convicted, must be considered a priority for the immunisation drive (Shutterstock)
opinion

Why India must include prisoners in its immunisation drive

By Amrita Paul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Prisoners are guaranteed the right to basic health needs. As India undertakes its biggest immunisation drive, it must overcome the hurdles that exist within the system and ensure that the incarcerated are not left out
READ FULL STORY
Close
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum. (AP File Photo )
An electric car charging station is positioned outside the Science Museum. (AP File Photo )
opinion

When the fantasy of better battery science doesn’t match reality

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:39 AM IST
Car companies are fueling the hype and safety is an ongoing issue — we’re still a long way from the ideal solution for eco-friendly vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian luxury goods have always been defined by their exceptional heritage value in that they were invariably handmade, using skills inherited over generations.
Indian luxury goods have always been defined by their exceptional heritage value in that they were invariably handmade, using skills inherited over generations.
opinion

Linking fashion, crafts and livelihood

By Ritu Kumar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The pandemic has resulted in reduced domestic demand, shrinking exports, and unemployment. The sector needs support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India also needs to strongly step up the projection of its most laudable climate actions and bring adaptation to focus in the climate discourse. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
India also needs to strongly step up the projection of its most laudable climate actions and bring adaptation to focus in the climate discourse. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

India will have to step up climate diplomacy

By Manjeev Singh Puri
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Ministries in India are notorious for working in silos. Climate is an honourable exception with the ministries of environment and external affairs working together for years. These ministries need to be even stronger in partnership for more intensive engagement across the globe, including through coalitions that push Growth with Renewable Energy, Entrepreneurship and Nature (GREEN). The International Solar Alliance needs to add to this push.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur , February 20 (ANI)
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur , February 20 (ANI)
opinion

India can’t lose out on this window of economic reforms

By Gopal Krishna Agarwal
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:14 AM IST
The government is not inclined to repeal the farm laws. The responsibility of building the right narrative for it rests on all well-meaning citizens. It cannot be left to political class alone. Politics will be what it is with limitations in a democratic ecosystem. Let us all rise to the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The effect of these laws will neither be revolutionary nor disastrous for farmers and Indian agriculture. But in this hyper-mediatised age, both sides are playing to the gallery leaving no room for genuine conversation (PTI)
The effect of these laws will neither be revolutionary nor disastrous for farmers and Indian agriculture. But in this hyper-mediatised age, both sides are playing to the gallery leaving no room for genuine conversation (PTI)
opinion

India needs a new elite compact

By Rahul Verma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
No regime can govern a vast and diverse country such as India without taking social, political, and economic elites on board. PM Modi must create the space for it
READ FULL STORY
Close
If the stalemate continues, there is a grave risk of the saner talking heads losing control to potentially militant elements. The farmers must not return defeated to their villages (ANI)
If the stalemate continues, there is a grave risk of the saner talking heads losing control to potentially militant elements. The farmers must not return defeated to their villages (ANI)
opinion

Punjab’s history has cautionary lessons for New Delhi, farm unions

By Vinod Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Punjab’s history dictates that the effort should be to isolate and punish miscreants. Blaming everyone for the misdeeds of motley groups could foment social divides, possibly fetching the popularly discarded K-word a wider communal-political traction
READ FULL STORY
Close
To enable India and its firms to be globally competitive in digital solutions and services, policies to improve infrastructure and regulatory costs or even innovation capability will not be enough (The India Today Group via Getty)
To enable India and its firms to be globally competitive in digital solutions and services, policies to improve infrastructure and regulatory costs or even innovation capability will not be enough (The India Today Group via Getty)
opinion

In a post-Covid world, a new toolkit for governments

By Amitabh Kant and Arindam Bhattacharya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Traditional supply chains do not possess all the capabilities to solve customer needs. An ecosystem of partners with different skills can do that
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9,(AFP)
VK Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9,(AFP)
opinion

The Sasikala factor in Tamil Nadu politics

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • The importance of VK Sasikala lies in the fact that while she may not be able to ensure AIADMK a victory even if she rejoins it, she can ensure its defeat if both factions go separate ways electorally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local pollution, climate damage and new economic opportunities tied to climate and environment are all important to our national interests. India needs more, not less, engagement around environmental issues (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Local pollution, climate damage and new economic opportunities tied to climate and environment are all important to our national interests. India needs more, not less, engagement around environmental issues (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Give young environmentalists a voice

By Navroz K Dubash
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:35 AM IST
India has always argued that climate is linked to development choices, livelihoods and equity. Don’t ask activists to narrow down their concerns
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac