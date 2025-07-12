ECI needs to course correct on Bihar SIR

The special intensive revision (SIR) of the Bihar electoral roll, ordered by the Election Commission on June 24, has raised serious concerns and disturbing questions. Will possibly crores be disenfranchised as a result? Will the poor and the marginalised be the worst to suffer? And was it necessary to carry it out at this time?

Whilst I know the Representation of People Act authorises the Commission to hold a special revision in any manner it thinks fit and at any time, nonetheless, was it proper that this should be held just four months before assembly elections are due in Bihar? In 2003, the special intensive revision was held two years before the assembly elections, not four months.

Second, the SIR has to be completed in just one month (June 25–July 25). Given that it affects nearly eight crore voters, can it really be done in 30 days?

These are, of course, questions of timing but they also draw dark clouds over the process that will follow. They are reasons for re-considering, not pressing ahead.

Let’s now come to the details. People born before July 1987 are required to provide proof of birth and birth place. But a lot of people don’t have birth certificates. Many were born at home.

Data from the Registrar General of India shows that as recently as 2000 only 3.7% of estimated births in Bihar were registered. By 2007 — and remember people born in that year will be 18 in 2025 — the figure had only increased to 25%. So the preponderant majority don’t have birth certificates.

The Commission has said that those who don’t can provide any one of 11 other documents such as a PSU identity card, passport, matriculation certificate, forest right certificate and caste certificate. However, the most common cards, Aadhaar and ration, are excluded. The question is how many people in Bihar will have one of these 11? And, equally importantly, will it identify the place of birth? In many cases, that’s unlikely.

What is likely is that poor people from marginalised groups such as Dalits, Muslims, extremely backward castes and tribals won’t have these documents and could end up disenfranchised. Doesn’t that seem unfair?

Let’s go one step further. People born after July 1987 up to December 2004 have to provide proof of birth and birth place not just of themselves but also of one parent, whilst those born after December 2004 have to provide details of both parents. But how many people can do that? For instance, I can’t provide my father’s and mother’s birth certificates. I don’t have them. I’m pretty certain most Biharis won’t have their parents’ birth certificates.

Subsequently, the Commission has said that 4.96 crore of the 7.9 crore total electors, who were validated by the SIR of 2003, do not have to submit documents. But what about the remaining three crore? And what about those who were not included in the 2003 SIR, even though they were entitled to be? Of them, there’s only silence.

These are already daunting concerns. But the potential infirmities with the SIR go further. All of its requirements have to be complied with within a month or names will be deleted from the electoral roll. But this is when the monsoon will be at its height and it’s also the kharif sowing season. How many people will have the time for this additional onerous task?

But that’s not all. It’s estimated that 20% of the population of Bihar is migrant labour. They won’t be there when the SIR is done. What happens to them? Don’t they run the risk of being deleted from the electoral rolls?

Finally, is there a danger adults not included in or dropped from the electoral roll will be deemed to be non-citizens? In that event what will happen to them?

This is why Jagdeep Chhokar, a founding trustee of the Association for Democratic Reforms, says the SIR is “wrong, ridiculous and unnecessary”. Frankly, I’m inclined to accept that conclusion. What about you?

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal.