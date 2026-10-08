Good governance can earn good electoral outcomes

All said and done, India remains one of the most authentic democracies in the world, not to mention the largest. In any democracy, the self-interest of elected leaders to remain in power by winning future elections aligns with their moral responsibility to deliver effective governance to citizens. This theoretical construct, however, may not always hold true in practice. In India, for example, other factors have historically affected electoral outcomes and influenced the incentives of leaders. Electoral strategies, narratives, party alliances, vote-share, caste, religion, and language compete for mindspace with good governance and development goals.

India’s young voters seem to have little interest in a battle of political narratives. They seek substantive outcomes. (AP)

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However, the generational shift in India’s electorate, which has made its presence felt in recent times, is changing the rules of the game. Whether through peaceful protests or surprising electoral outcomes (in Tamil Nadu, for example), a new voice is seeking to be heard. And we would do well to listen to this voice, be it at stand-up comedy shows or at what is now called bhajan clubbing.

India’s young voters seem to have little interest in a battle of political narratives. They seek substantive outcomes and effective governance that measurably improve their lives. They make their judgements based on performance, and do not kowtow to greatness, perceived or actual: It may be Mitchell Starc bowling the first ball of a match, but if it is in the hitting zone of young Vaibhav Suryavanshi — who, incidentally, may be old enough to vote in 2029 — the ball lands outside the stadium. Our citizens seek better lives and better opportunities, and will settle for nothing else. They are optimistic and not afraid to seek change. They are discerning enough to hold the government accountable for performance, dealing out electoral outcomes as carrots or sticks.

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{{^usCountry}} A young high-performing chief minister of one of our growing states recently told me that his great challenge is to deliver outcomes that citizens can feel, not just see or hear about. When an announcement is made regarding improving the facilities at a district hospital, people hear about it. If, and when, the construction work begins, people see it. But it is only when a family member takes ill, and the district hospital saves their life that a citizen actually feels the promised improvement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A young high-performing chief minister of one of our growing states recently told me that his great challenge is to deliver outcomes that citizens can feel, not just see or hear about. When an announcement is made regarding improving the facilities at a district hospital, people hear about it. If, and when, the construction work begins, people see it. But it is only when a family member takes ill, and the district hospital saves their life that a citizen actually feels the promised improvement. {{/usCountry}}

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What does it take to deliver governance outcomes that citizens can feel? The answer to this question today is not the same as what it was even 10 years ago, and will not be the same five years from now. Much has changed, more is in the offing. Technology has super-charged our ability to collect data and use rigorous research methods to arrive at new evidence to inform policy design and implementation. Several states have taken first steps in this direction by attempting to create a state “data lake” — a single repository of all information held by the state government across all departments. We need to build on this further, and create institutional capacity that can leverage data-driven, research-led, evidence-based, and AI-enabled governance to deliver measurable outcomes. This is Government 4.0.

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Building State capacity for Government 4.0 is a critical success factor for effective governance today — one that we would do well to invest in. Apart from the Union government, India’s states stand at the threshold of an immense opportunity. Many of our states are massive in scale. Maharashtra is a larger economy than South Africa; Tamil Nadu is a larger economy than Pakistan. More than 20 of our 28 states are larger in land area and more populous than countries such as Belgium or Norway.

Our states are led by governments hungry for long-term growth and driven to deliver it. In our work connecting research with policy, we often come across interesting pilots. To illustrate, Andhra Pradesh has created a dedicated website to track 651 key performance indicators (KPIs) across government departments. The chief minister’s regular and rigorous review meetings are telecast live for citizens to watch, setting a benchmark for transparent governance. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Punjab have established state transformation commissions chaired by their respective chief ministers. Meghalaya has setup a Government Innovation Lab in partnership with leading academic institutions.

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How do we go from such pilots to developing institutional capacity at scale? The answer lies in building independent development and governance institutes that will work alongside state governments, academia, and think tanks to build capacity for Government 4.0.

In a series of columns starting with this, we will map how the continuous development of Government 4.0 state capacity in India and its states can be catalysed to enable our progress towards Viskit Bharat 2047. This is the shared responsibility of our elected leaders, government officers, and citizens. Our prime minister, 72 Union ministers, 28 state chief ministers, 800 district collectors, and 1.48 billion citizens, all have their task cut out. As they say in academia, good research leads to good teaching. In a similar vein, good governance is good politics. That is the mantra that can get us to Government 4.0.

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Kapil Viswanathan is president, IFMR, and co-founder, Krea University. The views expressed are personal