The global economy is increasingly shaped not only by capital, technology, or natural resources, but above all by people. The countries that educate, train, and empower their workforce will lead the 21st century. Few countries are better positioned to influence that future than India.

India aims to become a developed economy in just 21 years. This will require one of the largest education and skills transformations in modern history. This is where Canada can make a meaningful contribution. (HT Archive)

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With a median age of about 28 and some 1.4 million STEM graduates each year (nearly half of them women), India is one of the world’s most important sources of talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial energy.

For Canada, this presents not simply an opportunity for collaboration, but an imperative. As supply chains diversify, technological change accelerates, and countries seek trusted partners to strengthen economic resilience, talent has become a strategic asset. Canada and India are uniquely positioned to meet this challenge together. The foundation for deeper collaboration already exists. Generations of Indian students have studied in Canada, enriching our communities and economy. Many have returned to India to build businesses, institutions, and communities.

India aims to become a developed economy in just 21 years. This will require one of the largest education and skills transformations in modern history. India must create tens of millions of additional higher education opportunities over the coming decades, while simultaneously equipping its workforce with skills to meet a rapidly changing global economy.

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{{^usCountry}} This is where Canada can make a meaningful contribution. Canadian universities consistently rank among the world’s best and have produced breakthroughs that have transformed lives around the globe. According to the QS World University Rankings 2026, four Canadian universities are in the global top 100 and 17 in the top 500. University of Toronto and McGill University, among others, have produced dozens of Nobel Prize winners. The University of Toronto has been home to the pioneering work of Geoffrey Hinton, often called the “godfather of AI”. Mila-Québec’s Artificial Intelligence Institute boasts the largest concentration of deep learning researchers globally. The University of Waterloo has helped create hundreds of startups worth tens of billions of dollars. The University of British Columbia is well known for sustainability research, while the University of Alberta is renowned for research in energy, environmental, and artificial intelligence (AI). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where Canada can make a meaningful contribution. Canadian universities consistently rank among the world’s best and have produced breakthroughs that have transformed lives around the globe. According to the QS World University Rankings 2026, four Canadian universities are in the global top 100 and 17 in the top 500. University of Toronto and McGill University, among others, have produced dozens of Nobel Prize winners. The University of Toronto has been home to the pioneering work of Geoffrey Hinton, often called the “godfather of AI”. Mila-Québec’s Artificial Intelligence Institute boasts the largest concentration of deep learning researchers globally. The University of Waterloo has helped create hundreds of startups worth tens of billions of dollars. The University of British Columbia is well known for sustainability research, while the University of Alberta is renowned for research in energy, environmental, and artificial intelligence (AI). {{/usCountry}}

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India’s leading institutes are producing world-class research talent, while Canadian institutions are at the forefront of research in critical emerging sectors. Through joint research, doctoral programmes, and industry partnerships, Canada and India can accelerate innovation, generate intellectual property, and strengthen economic resilience in both countries. A good example is the memorandum of understanding between the University of Waterloo and TCS to deepen collaboration in research, innovation, and skills development.

Canada-India educational cooperation should continue to emphasise institutional partnerships, and grow collaborative talent development in India itself, where recent reforms have opened new opportunities for international engagement. Promising examples already exist. Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) and India’s ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship are discussing a new partnership to develop centres of excellence in sectors such as AI, critical minerals, and agri-food. Canadian institutions are partnering with Indian counterparts to offer joint programmes, dual degrees, curriculum development, faculty exchanges, and applied research initiatives. During the visit of Canadian university presidents and vice presidents earlier this year, 13 memorandums of understanding were signed with Indian institutions.

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As India reshapes its research ecosystem through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and prioritises sectors such as AI, green hydrogen, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing, opportunities for collaboration with Canada are growing rapidly. Canada has long excelled at translating research into commercial success through strong partnerships between universities, colleges, industry, and government. New partnerships connecting innovation hubs such as Vancouver, Toronto, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad can help researchers, startups, and industries turn new ideas into market-ready solutions. In many ways, India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy are naturally aligned. India seeks to educate, skill, and empower its large youth population. Canada seeks trusted partners, diversified economic relationships, and talent. Together, these create a strong foundation for partnership.

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The countries that thrive in the 21st century will be those that invest in human capital and build lasting networks of knowledge and innovation. India and Canada have a unique opportunity to do both.

Christopher Cooter is the Canadian high commissioner to India. The views expressed are personal