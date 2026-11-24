Pakistan is once again presenting its mineral wealth as a possible economic rescue. At the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) in November 2026, the government invited international investors to explore the country’s copper, gold, lithium, antimony and other critical minerals. More than 10,000 participants from over 60 countries attended, and 13 agreements and MoUs were announced. The government also promised to move beyond exporting raw minerals towards domestic processing and refining. The ambition is understandable. The question is whether Pakistan possesses the technical, industrial, and institutional wherewithal for this.

Rare earth mining is only the beginning of a demanding industrial chain. Ore must be mined, crushed, beneficiated and chemically processed. Individual rare earth elements then have to be separated, purified and converted into compounds or metals. For some applications, further processing is required to manufacture alloys and permanent magnets. (Reuters) more less

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Pakistan’s rare earth prospects are associated with several distinct geological environments. In northwestern Pakistan, the Peshawar Plain Alkaline Igneous Province contains carbonatite and alkaline complexes at Sillai Patti, Koga, Loe Shilman, Warsak and Jambil. Carbonatites and associated alkaline intrusions can host minerals containing lanthanum, cerium, neodymium and other rare earth elements.

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The Kohistan Island Arc and Kohistan Batholith provide another exploration setting, with alkaline syenites and pegmatites containing minerals such as monazite and chevkinite. Further south, monazite-bearing heavy-mineral concentrations have been reported in the Siwalik sedimentary formations. These geological occurrences deserve systematic exploration and modern mineralogical analysis.

However, the distinction between an occurrence, a resource, and a commercially recoverable reserve is fundamental. Pakistan has not yet demonstrated an internationally established, economically recoverable rare earth reserve or a significant commercial rare earth mining and separation industry. The US Geological Survey’s country information documents Pakistan’s production of several minerals, including copper and antimony, but does not identify it as a significant rare earth producer. This is where the narrative often runs ahead of the science.

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{{^usCountry}} Rare earth mining is only the beginning of a demanding industrial chain. Ore must be mined, crushed, beneficiated and chemically processed. Individual rare earth elements then have to be separated, purified and converted into compounds or metals. For some applications, further processing is required to manufacture alloys and permanent magnets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rare earth mining is only the beginning of a demanding industrial chain. Ore must be mined, crushed, beneficiated and chemically processed. Individual rare earth elements then have to be separated, purified and converted into compounds or metals. For some applications, further processing is required to manufacture alloys and permanent magnets. {{/usCountry}}

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These are technically difficult, capital-intensive and environmentally sensitive operations. Pakistan’s weakness is the shortage of the industrial ecosystem needed to turn those deposits into high-value products. A 2025 strategy document from Pakistan’s Planning Commission identifies inadequate processing facilities, a shortage of trained mining and processing personnel, and the absence of dedicated quality training institutions as major constraints.

Pakistan has geological researchers, university departments, the Geological Survey of Pakistan, mining engineers and specialists in mineralogy. But the country’s long-established institutional strengths and public-sector expertise have been much more visible in petroleum and hydrocarbon exploration than in modern hard-rock mineral exploration, economic geology, mineral processing and rare earth metallurgy.

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This distinction matters. Asking a predominantly hydrocarbon-oriented technical establishment to build a sophisticated rare earth industry without investing in the necessary specialisms is rather like asking a cardiologist to perform brain or orthopaedic surgery. Pakistan needs specialists in economic geology, geochemistry, geophysics, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, separation chemistry, mine engineering and environmental management. It also needs laboratories capable of producing independently verifiable assays and resource estimates.

The comparison with India is instructive. India has spent decades building institutions and industrial capabilities in atomic minerals, mineral exploration, rare earth processing and strategic materials. Its experience demonstrates that even a country with geological resources and technical institutions faces difficult challenges in scaling up processing and manufacturing. Pakistan cannot skip those stages. Its political history has a recurring pattern: A spectacular discovery or an enormous natural-resource estimate is presented as the solution to the country’s economic problems. The difficult work of building institutions, technical capacity, infrastructure and a productive industrial economy is often pushed into the background.

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Pakistan is attracting international attention because the US and other countries want to diversify critical-mineral supply chains away from excessive dependence on China. But diplomatic interest should not be confused with committed capital, exploration or commercial production.

The 2025 agreement between US Strategic Metals and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization was presented as a route to extracting and processing antimony, copper, tungsten and rare earths, with a projected $500 million cash-flow target. Yet the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), in its April 2026 assessment, noted that Pakistan had no established commercial production of rare earths or tungsten. The agreement’s financial projections should not be mistaken for realised investment or production.

The same caution applies to the 13 agreements announced at PMIF26. They do not demonstrate that 13 operational mines, processing plants or refining facilities are about to emerge. The US Trade Administration’s March 2026 assessment identifies exploration, geological surveying, modern mining equipment and mineral-processing technology as opportunities in Pakistan. These are precisely the capabilities that still need to be developed.

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For India, the implications are significant. New Delhi should monitor Pakistan’s mineral diplomacy, particularly its efforts to attract American, Chinese, Turkish and Gulf investment. Critical minerals are increasingly important to electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, defence technologies and advanced manufacturing. But India should distinguish between Pakistan’s geological promise and its ability to become a reliable supplier. The latter requires transparent resource estimates, political stability, secure infrastructure, environmental safeguards, technical expertise and commercially viable processing facilities.

Pakistan certainly has mineral potential, but it must confront an uncomfortable reality: It needs sustained investment in geological mapping, drilling, independent laboratory testing, mineral-processing research, specialist education and industrial infrastructure. It must also establish credible environmental and community safeguards, particularly in regions where security and local participation are essential to successful projects.

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Asim Yousafzai is a Washington-based geoscientist. The views expressed are personal