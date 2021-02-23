IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / India will have to step up climate diplomacy
India also needs to strongly step up the projection of its most laudable climate actions and bring adaptation to focus in the climate discourse. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
India also needs to strongly step up the projection of its most laudable climate actions and bring adaptation to focus in the climate discourse. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

India will have to step up climate diplomacy

Ministries in India are notorious for working in silos. Climate is an honourable exception with the ministries of environment and external affairs working together for years. These ministries need to be even stronger in partnership for more intensive engagement across the globe, including through coalitions that push Growth with Renewable Energy, Entrepreneurship and Nature (GREEN). The International Solar Alliance needs to add to this push.
READ FULL STORY
By Manjeev Singh Puri
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:51 PM IST

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) hosts an annual event, the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS). Its focus this year was, naturally, on the climate crisis. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi. Leaders from Guyana, Maldives, the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU), apart from the United Nations deputy secretary-general (S-G), the United States (US) Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, and India’s external affairs and environment ministers spoke at the summit. This heavyweight participation from across the globe clearly testified to India as a major climate stakeholder.

PM Modi strongly underscored India’s resolve to fight the climate crisis with concrete action. He noted that India’s emissions intensity of Gross Domestic Product had fallen by 24%, well on the way to the committed 33%-35% reduction by 2030. Moreover, India is on track for its huge target of 450 GW of renewable energy generating capacity by 2030. He also underlined climate justice. And he couldn’t be more right. More than 75% of the carbon space available to humankind has already been taken up by emissions, current and over time, of the US, Europe and China, with countries such as India — with huge development imperatives and small carbon footprints — needing carbon and policy space.

For years, India was known in climate circles as an obstructionist but, in 2015, India strongly facilitated the Paris Accord and today it is, perhaps, the only country in the G20 that is well on its way to realising its Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs). This was acknowledged at WSDS with the former Maldivian president and global climate leader, Mohammad Nasheed, noting that India’s (renewable) target is “the biggest improvement in terms of climate benefit of any country on earth”.

Studies show that despite the Covid-19 slowdown, even an aggregation of NDCs leaves the world short on the Paris commitment of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees C. The election of President Joe Biden and the US re-joining the Paris Accord has given the international climate scene a new impetus to aim for even higher ambition. Net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 is the new mantra. This goal has already been accepted by EU, UK, Japan, South Korea and is in tandem with US thinking. The Chinese have announced they will meet the target by 2060.

At WSDS, India was strongly urged to move in that direction. Nasheed said: “127 countries responsible for 63% of emissions are considering or have adopted net-zero targets. Now, India, Prime Minister.” Kerry was explicit, saying, “We all have to adopt the notion of zero emissions.” And his finger pointed towards India when he noted that “90% of the world’s emissions come from somewhere other than our country (US)” and “70% come from somewhere other than China”. Strange as this may appear, but the US and China could be on the same side in global climate negotiations for enhanced mitigation.

And, this time, it will also be about the credibility of commitments with UN deputy S-G Amina Mohammad saying that she looked forward to “seeing the path that you (India) will chart to get to net zero emission”.

Ministries in India are notorious for working in silos. Climate is an honourable exception with the ministries of environment and external affairs working together for years. These ministries need to be even stronger in partnership for more intensive engagement across the globe, including through coalitions that push Growth with Renewable Energy, Entrepreneurship and Nature (GREEN). The International Solar Alliance needs to add to this push.

Kerry’s appointment exemplifies the western tradition of special envoys for major issues of interest to them. On one occasion, India, too, has had a special envoy for climate, and on another, the principal scientific adviser led the Indian participation at the major economies meeting (on climate). Such an appointment of a special envoy is something that the government may wish to consider again.

India also needs to strongly step up the projection of its most laudable climate actions and bring adaptation to focus in the climate discourse. This is most essential at key climate negotiation venues and at points of UN convergence. An excellent beginning has been the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and India’s well-regarded environment institutions, including think-tanks, could play a useful role in complementing governmental efforts. These actions need to be kickstarted immediately given that, in 2021 itself, India will be involved in several high-voltage global events. These include the G7 meeting for which the UK has invited PM Modi and where President Biden will be present, the India-EU Summit and Conference of the Parties-26, which will be held in Glasgow in November. In any case, the global discourse on climate is not just about environment or even energy, but involves global governance in which India now has a high stake.

India’s climate leadership, steered by PM Modi, is rightly acknowledged and lauded. It’s time for climate diplomacy by India.

Manjeev Singh Puri is a former ambassador and has served as lead negotiator for India at UNFCCC. He is currently a distinguished fellow, TERIThe views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
India also needs to strongly step up the projection of its most laudable climate actions and bring adaptation to focus in the climate discourse. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
India also needs to strongly step up the projection of its most laudable climate actions and bring adaptation to focus in the climate discourse. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

India will have to step up climate diplomacy

By Manjeev Singh Puri
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Ministries in India are notorious for working in silos. Climate is an honourable exception with the ministries of environment and external affairs working together for years. These ministries need to be even stronger in partnership for more intensive engagement across the globe, including through coalitions that push Growth with Renewable Energy, Entrepreneurship and Nature (GREEN). The International Solar Alliance needs to add to this push.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur , February 20 (ANI)
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur , February 20 (ANI)
opinion

India can’t lose out on this window of economic reforms

By Gopal Krishna Agarwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The government is not inclined to repeal the farm laws. The responsibility of building the right narrative for it rests on all well-meaning citizens. It cannot be left to political class alone. Politics will be what it is with limitations in a democratic ecosystem. Let us all rise to the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
If the stalemate continues, there is a grave risk of the saner talking heads losing control to potentially militant elements. The farmers must not return defeated to their villages (ANI)
If the stalemate continues, there is a grave risk of the saner talking heads losing control to potentially militant elements. The farmers must not return defeated to their villages (ANI)
opinion

Punjab’s history has cautionary lessons for New Delhi, farm unions

By Vinod Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Punjab’s history dictates that the effort should be to isolate and punish miscreants. Blaming everyone for the misdeeds of motley groups could foment social divides, possibly fetching the popularly discarded K-word a wider communal-political traction
READ FULL STORY
Close
To enable India and its firms to be globally competitive in digital solutions and services, policies to improve infrastructure and regulatory costs or even innovation capability will not be enough (The India Today Group via Getty)
To enable India and its firms to be globally competitive in digital solutions and services, policies to improve infrastructure and regulatory costs or even innovation capability will not be enough (The India Today Group via Getty)
opinion

In a post-Covid world, a new toolkit for governments

By Amitabh Kant and Arindam Bhattacharya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Traditional supply chains do not possess all the capabilities to solve customer needs. An ecosystem of partners with different skills can do that
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9,(AFP)
VK Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9,(AFP)
opinion

The Sasikala factor in Tamil Nadu politics

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • The importance of VK Sasikala lies in the fact that while she may not be able to ensure AIADMK a victory even if she rejoins it, she can ensure its defeat if both factions go separate ways electorally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local pollution, climate damage and new economic opportunities tied to climate and environment are all important to our national interests. India needs more, not less, engagement around environmental issues (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Local pollution, climate damage and new economic opportunities tied to climate and environment are all important to our national interests. India needs more, not less, engagement around environmental issues (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Give young environmentalists a voice

By Navroz K Dubash
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:35 AM IST
India has always argued that climate is linked to development choices, livelihoods and equity. Don’t ask activists to narrow down their concerns
READ FULL STORY
Close
The anti-defection law has been singularly responsible for stifling debate in our Parliament and state legislatures. For example, approximately 250 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha have declared their profession as farmers. They are from different political parties and represent people across the country. During the debate on the three farm bills, they could not support or oppose these bills based on their knowledge and experience of the agricultural sector. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
The anti-defection law has been singularly responsible for stifling debate in our Parliament and state legislatures. For example, approximately 250 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha have declared their profession as farmers. They are from different political parties and represent people across the country. During the debate on the three farm bills, they could not support or oppose these bills based on their knowledge and experience of the agricultural sector. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
opinion

The anti-defection law continues to damage Indian democracy

By Chakshu Roy
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:36 AM IST
With assembly elections three months away, the confidence motion’s outcome will be unimportant in Puducherry’s history. But the event will highlight the failure of the anti-defection law and raise an important question. How long will a law which continues to stifle debate in our legislatures continue to be a part of our Constitution?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farm agitation may not be spreading to other states but in the states where it is present, it seems to be covering more ground (PTI)
The farm agitation may not be spreading to other states but in the states where it is present, it seems to be covering more ground (PTI)
opinion

How will farm protests affect electoral landscape?

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Will a social movement born out of economic compulsions end up changing political equations drastically? This is now within the realm of possibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
opinion

Bitcoin stocks are possibly the dumbest Bitcoin play

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Most companies that supply to or invest in the Bitcoin boom underperform the cryptocurrency itself
READ FULL STORY
Close
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

The solution to the farm impasse lies in federalism

By Devesh Kapur
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:14 AM IST
India must break out of the cycle where states escape their responsibilities and the Centre then pushes in, accumulating more power in the process. Let states take ownership of state subjects
READ FULL STORY
Close
given vaccine hesitancy, should we shift focus to districts with a worrying number of cases? Has this been thought about? If it has, I’d like to know why it was considered inadvisable (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
given vaccine hesitancy, should we shift focus to districts with a worrying number of cases? Has this been thought about? If it has, I’d like to know why it was considered inadvisable (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

India’s vaccine strategy needs transparency

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:15 AM IST
This is a matter on which I would expect a carefully thought-out, if not also confident, opinion. Moreover, it needs to be widely known. Silence feels like irresponsibility
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the pandemic, many were given a very short period of training on how to handle the deadly virus and its aftermath (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
During the pandemic, many were given a very short period of training on how to handle the deadly virus and its aftermath (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Incentivise health workers on the ground

By Lalita Panicker
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Even if the remuneration is called an honorarium rather than a salary, state governments must now consider providing Asha workers with the job security that other medical professionals get
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Health breaks into the economic mainstream

By Anurag Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Health policy and government spending have often prioritised cure, and had a disproportionate focus on secondary and tertiary care. An economic lens of effi- ciency can further push the preventive, promotive, and primary care components
READ FULL STORY
Close
Even as there was a hope-filled verdict in Delhi, think of the two Dalit girls found dead in Unnao and you remember how much tougher it is for millions of women in India than it is for us (PTI)
Even as there was a hope-filled verdict in Delhi, think of the two Dalit girls found dead in Unnao and you remember how much tougher it is for millions of women in India than it is for us (PTI)
opinion

For India’s women, a week of hope — and anguish

By Barkha Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Priya Ramani verdict has shut down the debate on the most banal and common question asked of women: Why didn’t you speak up earlier?
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Bengaluru, February 15, 2021 (REUTERS)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Bengaluru, February 15, 2021 (REUTERS)
opinion

Can a protest toolkit attract sedition law?

By Yashovardhan Azad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Can the three activists be accused of instigating armed confrontation against the State? The evidence, so far, is certainly not enough to justify the charge. Yes, there was a propaganda blitz, aimed at garnering international support, based on a narrative of strong-arm tactics on the part of the government to crush the farm movement and discredit its efforts towards a solution. But the State could have had an alternative, more effective, response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP