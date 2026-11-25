The unprecedented intervention of US President Donald Trump that facilitated the return of Jensen Huang to the helm at Nvidia underlines the immense stakes of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) race. For India, competing in this race requires both technological capability and widespread adoption. We must build models and computing infrastructure but also ensure that they translate into more productive enterprises and more capable public institutions.

India’s digital public infrastructure offers an important lesson. UPI allowed banks, fintechs, and other tech companies to compete and innovate on a common infrastructure. The lesson for AI is simple: The government should create shared foundations on which private innovation can take place. (Shutterstock) more less

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Sovereignty must be about capability, choice and leverage. It must allow India to develop technologies that are strategically important to us, while still giving us access to the very best the world has to offer. That is open strategic autonomy. A closed-off technology ecosystem would restrict our entrepreneurs’ choices and stifle the very transformation we are after.

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With finite capital, we must distinguish capabilities essential to our strategic interests from those best developed through partnerships. Indian language models, public-interest datasets, critical compute, governance applications, and India-specific evaluation frameworks are essential. For government and other sensitive uses, infrastructure must be in India, with meaningful control over access and operations. Sovereignty means making our own decisions, not owning every part of the technology.

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{{^usCountry}} We must do more with less. This means investing in small, efficient models designed for specific tasks, using less computing power and running directly on phones and other devices. Our competitive advantage must come from solving more problems with fewer resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We must do more with less. This means investing in small, efficient models designed for specific tasks, using less computing power and running directly on phones and other devices. Our competitive advantage must come from solving more problems with fewer resources. {{/usCountry}}

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Domestic capability on its own won’t deliver an economic transformation. A small manufacturer needs to improve quality and manage stock. A teacher needs to personalise learning. A farmer needs access to useful agricultural advice. AI diffusion must be treated as a national economic priority, not something that will just happen as a result of model development.

India’s digital public infrastructure offers an important lesson. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) allowed banks, fintechs, and other tech companies to compete and innovate on a common infrastructure. Interoperability expanded participation rather than restricting it to a single platform. The lesson for AI is simple: The government should create shared foundations on which private innovation can take place.

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Affordable computing power is the absolute prerequisite. The IndiaAI Mission should focus on building shared access for startups, researchers, students, and smaller enterprises. This will require infrastructure for reliable, clean power, transmission, storage, and connectivity.

The AI campuses should be places where high-value research, model training and engineering can take place and where computing power is accessible to a much wider range of people.

The second requirement is usable, high-quality data. India’s scale is not a data strategy. We need consent-based, appropriately anonymised data that reflects our languages and our contexts. AIKosh should be the mechanism to turn those resources into inputs for innovation. The language resources through BHASHINI will also be key to enabling multilingual and multimodal capability so that the ability to benefit from AI doesn’t hinge on your level of English.

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India’s linguistic diversity must become a source of AI innovation. India’s Census recorded 19,569 mother-tongue names. Sarvam AI demonstrates the opportunity through speech and language technologies built for Indian conditions, including speech recognition across all 22 scheduled languages. We must build on such capabilities to serve the far wider diversity of dialects, accents and everyday speech.

These foundations must be linked to specific applications in agriculture, education, public health, manufacturing, logistics and governance. A particular focus must be on micro, small and medium enterprises. Larger firms are best positioned to invest in new technologies. The tougher challenge is getting smaller businesses to use them affordably and effectively.

Indian companies offer concrete examples of these possibilities. SquadStack.ai’s voice AI agents handle sales and customer-support conversations in multiple Indian languages. InVideo enables users to turn text prompts into videos with visuals, voiceovers and music.

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Access is the first hurdle; adoption is another. It requires skills, reliable data, trust, and the capacity to use technology in daily work, equally important in public and private institutions. Government and industry must address these practical barriers alongside technology supply. Making a tool available does not automatically improve productivity.

Frugal engineering, open source and open weights are all areas that merit serious attention. We should not be in the business of building the largest model in every category. We shouldn’t abandon frontier research either. The challenge is to link research ambition with products that actually solve Indian problems at a cost that allows for scale.

We need to convert our talent advantage into research, products, and Indian-owned IP. Startups, universities, research institutes and global capability centres all need to build deeper capabilities in India. Indian companies need to invest more in their own R&D. Patient capital and sustained industry-academia partnerships will be key. Global tech companies have a big role to play. India should be a place where they do frontier research and co-develop solutions rather than just sell products or source talent and data.

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There’s also an opportunity to build for the Global South. There’s a real opportunity to create affordable, multilingual tools for agricultural advice, personalised learning, public health, and small business productivity that can be adapted in other countries. The idea is to build products that other countries can use and adapt, and in doing so, India should be able to help set the standards for how AI is deployed more widely.

Over the next five years, we will have to judge our progress on the capabilities we create and the economic uses we make of them: more Indian AI companies and more Indian IP; more productive manufacturers; better equipped teachers; and more capable public institutions.

Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia strengthens America’s position in the global AI race. For India, the imperative is to accelerate AI diffusion, translate technological advances into higher productivity and better public services to unlock prosperity at scale.

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Amitabh Kant is chairperson, Fairfax Centre for Free Enterprise, former G20 Sherpa, and ex-CEO, NITI Aayog. The views expressed are personal