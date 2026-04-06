Mind The Gap: And so it begins…

The resistance to the transgender law has, so far, been united. Sprung without notice or consultation with the community and passed in unseemly haste even after it became clear that those it was supposed to ‘protect’ were fiercely opposed to it, the amendment had brought together disparate factions across caste, religion and geography. On the streets, in maidans, at demonstrations and jan suwais (people’s hearings) there was anger, anxiety and determination to fight it, even after the bill was passed in both houses of Parliament and it became law. Fear and loathing, but also resistance

The path ahead was clear. On the day the bill to amend the law was introduced in Parliament on March 13, I spoke to an activist lawyer. Would the bill be challenged in court? Without a doubt, they replied, but only if it was passed. There had to be cause to file a petition, otherwise it risked being thrown out.

The community has the advantage of the knowledge of a previous battle. It took 17 years from the time Naz Foundation filed a petition in 2001 in the Delhi high court to decriminalise section 377—sex against the order of nature, a British colonial remnant—to the final reversal granted by a five-judge Supreme Court bench in 2018. In those 17 years, there was struggle and frustration, set-backs and triumphs, but also lessons in staying the course.

“The courts and of course the government are sensitive to the divisions that exist within the community which is why it is important to present a united front,” said senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal who was also one of the lawyers in the 377 fight in the Supreme Court. “This may be a long-haul fight that requires stamina.”

On Friday, two transgender women struck the first legal challenge. Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of the Kinnar Akhara and Zainab Javid Patel, a member of the National Council for Transgender Persons (western region) challenged the constitutional validity of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act. The act, which received president Droupadi Murmu’s assent on March 30 and for which rules are still to be framed, causes “irreparable constitutional injury” to the fundamental rights of transgender people guaranteed under articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the constitution.

The amendment, the petition states, dismantles the principle of self-identification recognised as a fundamental right by the Supreme Court’s 2014 NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) judgment. It challenges the restriction of transgender identity to those with a socio-cultural history like hijra and kinnar (Tripathi is kinnar) while excluding the broader right to self-identify.

It questions the requirement of medical certification, which NALSA rejected as contrary to the rights to privacy and dignity.

And it raises concerns about the framing of penal provisions that risk stigmatising transgender identity by associating it with criminal conduct.