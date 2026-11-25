Nepal Prime Minister (PM) Balendra (Balen) Shah’s first official visit to India had a rather unusual backstory. His rise to power at the hustings followed one of the most intense youth uprisings in Nepal. Soon after becoming PM, his refusal to meet India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri during the latter’s scheduled visit to the Himalayan country in May led to the postponement of the visit and shocked many in India. His style of functioning has drawn criticism not just from the Nepali Opposition, but also from within his party. It appeared that Shah wanted to project himself as a Nepalese leader who would not bow before big powers.

India’s outreach in recent times re-established that the country stood with Nepal in times of emergency, underlining the two countries’ bond. (AFP) more less

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Balen is a Madhesi (a Nepalese community that shares cultural and linguistic similarities with parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) and was educated in India. Such a background generated hope that the bilateral relationship between the two countries would receive a much-needed political push. Perhaps these very credentials made him extra cautious about domestic criticism centred on meeting India’s expectations too eagerly.

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However, Nepal has managed to retrieve the situation with some deftness. Ravi Lamichhane, chairman of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) — to which Shah belongs — was quickly dispatched to India in June to soothe tempers over the snub to Misri. The Nepalese foreign minister and finance minister, too, visited India for multilateral meetings. Misri was invited by, and accepted the invitation of, Nepal’s foreign secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, and visited Nepal on November 4-5. Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth visited Nepal in August and paid a courtesy call to Shah.

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{{^usCountry}} Gen Seth’s visit was particularly poignant. Over the past few years, India’s Agnipath programme has become a sticky issue with Nepal. The Indian Army historically recruited from the Nepalese Gorkha community before this was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The suspension was lifted after the worst of the pandemic, but soon after India introduced the Agnipath recruitment programme, the Nepalese Cabinet decided not to allow Gorkha recruitment, citing the programme’s temporary employment model and lack of pension. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gen Seth’s visit was particularly poignant. Over the past few years, India’s Agnipath programme has become a sticky issue with Nepal. The Indian Army historically recruited from the Nepalese Gorkha community before this was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The suspension was lifted after the worst of the pandemic, but soon after India introduced the Agnipath recruitment programme, the Nepalese Cabinet decided not to allow Gorkha recruitment, citing the programme’s temporary employment model and lack of pension. {{/usCountry}}

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Border issues have also lingered between the two countries. The Kalapani region in Uttarakhand, which Nepal claims as its own, has been a source of tension. However, this was one issue where Shah drew intense criticism at home, after he stated in Parliament that he had come to know that Nepal was encroaching on Indian territory in places. The Nepalese Opposition tore into Shah, saying his statement was damaging for Nepal’s territorial claims. Against this backdrop, it appears prudent that the two countries have decided to discuss the issue at the foreign secretary level, which is the existing format.

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Shah’s official visit on November 22-23 — he led a 34-member delegation to New Delhi — ended some speculation about ties and has led to talk of a reset with Kathmandu. Shah had said he would not visit any foreign country before one year in office, but he departed from that stance when he accepted New Delhi’s invitation and visited India. Many factors would have likely influenced this shift. India’s outreach in recent times — from disaster relief to petroleum and electricity supply — re-established that India stood with Nepal in times of emergency, underlining the two countries’ bond. This reinforced ties of history, demonstrated by the open border and the strong relationship between the two armies, where the serving Chief of Army Staff of one country holds the rank of honorary General in the other.

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Describing the relationship between the two countries as kinship, PM Modi said Shah’s election reflects the aspirations and hopes of Nepal’s youth. The emphasis on people, particularly the youth, in both PMs’ speeches does not come as a surprise. Shah emphasised establishing an IIT Kanpur in Nepal, and Modi also promised an offshore campus as well as a start-up incubator and an innovation hub.

Infrastructure and connectivity emerged as other major themes in the announcements. Energy ties were foregrounded here — India had stepped up its supply of fuel, fertiliser and essential goods to Nepal during the worst phase of the Iran war, when prices had skyrocketed. In this context, the announcements regarding the second phase of the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum pipeline and a greenfield petroleum storage and distribution terminal in Jhapa were noteworthy. The decision to take the 900 MW Arun III and the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric projects forward is an important pillar too, after floods and landslides seriously impaired Nepal’s hydropower projects.

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With an eye on tourism and boosting the local economies, the Sarayu-Kamala Express was announced, connecting Lumbini and Bodh Gaya.

In view of the infrastructure requirements of the border region, the announcement of the Dharchula road bridge between Uttarakhand and Nepal is significant. Land Customs Stations in Banbasa will help the border economy on both sides.

New Delhi also announced $1.6 billion as development aid that will help Nepal in reconstruction work after the devastating floods.

Significantly, Shah’s first visit to India coincided with a 20-member RSP delegation’s two-week visit to China. It is reported that Shah instructed this delegation to raise Belt and Road Initiative points that serve Nepal’s interests. His own visit to China may come up shortly. Nepal’s effort will be to get the Chinese to restart the stalled BRI projects; it remains to be seen whether Beijing will oblige. New Delhi will closely watch how Nepal-China ties shape up.

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For now, Indian and Nepalese interests could continue to guide the relationship as the two countries tread carefully after a challenging period.

Smruti S Pattanaik is research fellow and coordinator, South Asia Centre, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses. The views expressed are personal