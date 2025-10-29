Saudi Arabia and the world: Learning from Riyadh’s realism in foreign policy

Saudi Arabia’s strategic calculus rests on five interlocking pillars: A firm finger on the global energy supply balance, custodianship of Islam’s holiest sites, sovereign capital deployment, multi-vector diplomacy, and enabling domestic reforms. Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy doctrine mirrors its energy policy: Maintain multiple outlets, reduce dependency on any single channel, and convert engagement into bargaining power. (AFP)

Energy as strategic leverage: Saudi Arabia functions as the central bank of oil, as it holds the largest-deployable spare oil capacity in the world — around three million barrels per day, nearly 60% of the slack of OPEC+, the oil-producing nations’ alliance. By adjusting oil production unilaterally or through OPEC+, Riyadh sets the marginal cost of stability in global energy markets. Such conduct may not always sit well with major consumers including the US, but it protects Saudi fiscal stability and validates a non-aligned doctrine: Markets, not allies, determine the course of action.

Riyadh is also hedging the post-oil transition. Expansion of new gas field capacity and a plan to shift its power-sector to a 50-50 gas-renewable mix by 2030 are meant to free more crude oil for export. Its downstream investments in refineries and petrochemical complexes globally maintain demand even in a decarbonising world; Riyadh has fashioned a structural flexibility for itself. While national control over critical commodities is a hard power chip, for independent powers, the lesson here is the value of optionality: Strategic depth comes not from maximum production, but from discretionary capacity, the ability to restrain supply when others cannot.

Custodianship and cultural capital: While oil provides the hard bargain, the two holy cities, Mecca and Medina, provide unmatched soft power in the Islamosphere. Under Vision 2030, the plan to diversify away from oil, Riyadh is converting the soft power into an economic base. Scaling of the infrastructure for religious tourism is underway — modernisation of the Jeddah airport, expansion of the region’s high-speed rail, and digital visa platforms, will increase the region’s tourism revenues.

Diplomatically, this custodianship grants Saudi Arabia not only moral precedence with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation but also legitimacy in the eyes of the faithful from Indonesia to Nigeria.

For other powers, the inference is that cultural singularity can complement demographic might or military power. While economic might is finite, spiritual or civilizational assets can engender credibility, if managed well as cultural institutions, not ideological crusades.

Multi-vector diplomacy: Riyadh’s most visible innovation is its deliberate multi-vector diplomacy. It has preserved security cooperation with Washington while deepening partnerships with Beijing and Moscow. The Chinese-brokered restoration of Saudi ties with Iran in 2023 signalled that mediation could now occur outside the Western diplomatic circuit.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia refused to join western sanctions on Russia, mediated the 2022 Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange, and hosted President Zelensky at an Arab summit months later. It maintains dialogue with Moscow inside OPEC+ while supplying humanitarian aid to Kyiv. Membership in both western and non-western groupings provides access and redundancy. Strategic non-exclusivity is the pattern that stands out. For independent powers, this underscores that autonomy is sustainable only when bilateral relations are diversified across competing systems. Multipolar diplomacy requires constant recalibration, not neutrality but continuous engagement.

Sovereign capital as power projection: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) functions as Saudi Arabia’s second foreign ministry. With assets close to one trillion dollars, it operates simultaneously as a global investor and industry policy arm. Stakes in global firms extend Saudi influence into boardrooms, technologies, and supply chains critical to the energy transition. Domestically, PIF finances entire sectors from defence manufacturing to tourism and digital infrastructure. Roughly 10% of non-oil GDP originates from PIF-linked entities.

This sovereign capitalism has geopolitical consequences. By co-investing across continents, Saudi Arabia intertwines its future with others: Chinese refiners rely on Aramco; U.S. tech firms depend on PIF stakes; developing nations receive Saudi development capital in lieu of western loans. The fund thus converts financial capital into strategic alignment without formal treaties. For independent powers, the model underscores that sovereign wealth, when targeted at infrastructure, minerals, or technology in partner states, creates influence chains more durable than alliances.

Domestic reform as foundation: Vision 2030 is restructuring Saudi society at unprecedented speed to serve two strategic functions. First, expand the labour base necessary for non-oil growth. Second, modernise the Kingdom’s global image, enabling deeper partnerships with technology and finance hubs that demand predictable legal frameworks. Riyadh’s rise in global business rankings and its digitised bureaucracy illustrate an ongoing attempt to create an investable state.

Autonomy in external policy depends on internal transformation because multipolarism rewards domestic competence more than ideological consistency. States unable to reform internally won’t be able to wield power or influence friends externally.

Navigating the multipolar world: Saudi Arabia’s strategy works because it aligns with the emerging structure of global order. Power is distributed across thematic rather than ideological domains: Energy, technology, finance, food security. Riyadh participates in all simultaneously. It sells oil to China, invests in US assets, mediates in regional conflicts, and underwrites African infrastructure. It can do so because no single actor controls all levers over it. Control over an essential commodity, stewardship of a civilisational asset, disciplined diversification of partnerships, and mobilisation of sovereign capital together create strategic autonomy. Influence now accrues to states that can self-finance, self-secure, and self-define their interests while remaining embedded in multiple systems.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy is not alliance-free but alliance-agnostic; its success or failure over the next decade will determine whether national-interest realpolitik can outperform bloc-based security in the 21st century. For India, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, and others, the operative takeaway is structural rather than cultural. Multipolarism does not automatically expand freedom; it merely multiplies the number of constraints. Survival and ascent depend on mastering transactional symmetry — extracting value from every pole without being absorbed by any.

Kashyap Kompella is an industry analyst and author. The views expressed are personal