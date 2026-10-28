On November 2, 1976, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (42nd Amendment) Bill by 366 votes to four. Opposition leaders such as Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and LK Advani had been jailed under the Emergency, and the House was sitting on a self-extended term. Indira Gandhi called the amendment “responsive to the aspirations of the people and reflects the realities of the present time and the future.”

Fifty years on, the experiment of 1976 has failed: Centralisation has delivered neither excellence nor equity, and has left the states answerable for education without being in charge of it. (Reuters)

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Remembered for adding “socialist” and “secular” to the Preamble, the “mini-Constitution” left a far less discussed mark on India’s federal architecture. Today’s Union-state disputes over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), vice-chancellor appointments, and delimitation — all trace back to 1976. The Janata government repaired the Emergency’s damage to civil liberties but left its damage to federalism in place, making the 42nd Amendment the most durable instrument of centralisation in our Constitution.

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Acting on the Swaran Singh Committee’s recommendations, the amendment moved five subjects out of the State List. Education (Entry 11) was folded into Entry 25 of the Concurrent List. Forests and the protection of wild animals and birds became Entries 17A and 17B, weights and measures became Entry 33A, and the administration of justice and the constitution of courts below the High Courts became Entry 11A. Entry 2A of the Union List and Article 257A empowered the Union to deploy its armed forces in any state without its request. The allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies was frozen on the basis of the 1971 Census. The states sought none of this, and the ratification required under the proviso to Article 368(2) came in a year when the Union had already dismissed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu under Article 356, on January 31, 1976.

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{{^usCountry}} The Janata Party went to the polls in 1977 promising to “restore the Constitution to the condition it was in before the Emergency”. The 44th Amendment deleted Article 257A that empowered the Union to deploy armed forces in states for law and order maintenance. Yet no amendment returned education, forests, or the administration of justice to the states, and Entry 2A remains in the Union List to this day. The Sarkaria Commission later recommended consultation with the states on Concurrent List subjects but it has rarely happened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Janata Party went to the polls in 1977 promising to “restore the Constitution to the condition it was in before the Emergency”. The 44th Amendment deleted Article 257A that empowered the Union to deploy armed forces in states for law and order maintenance. Yet no amendment returned education, forests, or the administration of justice to the states, and Entry 2A remains in the Union List to this day. The Sarkaria Commission later recommended consultation with the states on Concurrent List subjects but it has rarely happened. {{/usCountry}}

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Nowhere is the legacy of 1976 sharper than in education. Even before the transfer, Entry 66 of the Union List let Parliament coordinate and determine standards in higher education, which was all the uniformity the framers thought necessary. Moving the entire field to the Concurrent List turned a power of coordination into a power of control. In mature federations such as the US, Canada, Australia, and Germany, education remains with the states, but India has moved from a decentralised constitutional framework to a substantially centralised one. NEET has been a contentious issue right from its inception. States that build, fund, and staff their own medical colleges can no longer decide how students are selected for them, and must surrender a share of their seats to a national pool. The same logic now reaches university governance. Regulation 7.3 of the UGC Regulations 2018 requires a UGC nominee on the search committee for every vice-chancellor, and the Supreme Court held that the Regulations prevail over state university Acts. Subordinate legislation framed by an unelected body thus overrides laws passed by elected state legislatures. The conditional grant of PM-SHRI funds under the National Education Policy is another affront to educational federalism. Much of this centralisation has come not through further amendments but through regulations, conditional grants and executive diktats. BR Ambedkar had foreseen exactly this danger, warning the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1948 that “it is perfectly possible to pervert the Constitution, without changing its form by merely changing the form of the administration and to make it inconsistent and opposed to the spirit of the Constitution.” Fifty years on, the experiment of 1976 has failed: Centralisation has delivered neither excellence nor equity, and has left the states answerable for education without being in charge of it.

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The other big problem that stems from the amendment law is its impact on delimitation. The delimitation freeze, meant to protect states that curbed population growth, is the one provision of 1976 that the states now want to keep. The 84th Amendment, 2001, extended it until the first census after 2026. With population enumeration for Census 2027 due to finish by March 1, 2027, that condition will soon be met, and the 106th Amendment, 2023, has tied women’s reservation to the delimitation exercise. Ironically, a freeze enacted by a centralising amendment is now the southern states’ last defence against losing their voice in Parliament. Will the Union consult the states before it redraws the map, or will the decision be made, as in 1976, by a brute majority?

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As Nani Palkhivala put it, “The Centre is nothing but the states in their federal garb,” and “a strong Union can only be a Union of strong states.” The 50th anniversary is an occasion for the Union to place the Seventh Schedule changes of 1976 before the Inter-State Council under Article 263, and to consult the states before legislating on the subjects it took. Until then, the Emergency’s blow to federalism will outlive all conversations about the Emergency itself.

Mukund P Unny is an advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court. The views expressed are personal